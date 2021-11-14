How to warn and inform a senior loved one about scams

When gathering with loved ones this holiday season, make sure the seniors in your family are protected from scams and fraud. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, consumers lose more than $40 billion a year to telemarketing fraud, and people over the age of 65 are especially vulnerable.

Older adults reported being much more likely than younger adults to report losing money on tech support scams, prize, sweepstakes/lottery scams and family/friend impersonation. The Federal Trade Commission reported in 2019 that older adults filed about 319,000 fraud reports with losses of more than $440 million.

According to the National Adult Protective Services Association (NAPSA), in the past year only one in nine seniors reported being abused, neglected or exploited. Elder abuse is under-reported and only one in forty-four cases of financial abuse is ever reported. Sadly, abused and exploited seniors have a higher mortality rate, which is why education and prevention about fraud is so important.

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County and the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection, Division of Trade & Consumer Protection, sat down with a reporter to let readers know what to look out for as scams targeting senior loved ones continue to be commonplace — especially during the coming holiday season.

Starting the conversationFrancesca Johnson, agency liaison for the WBCP, said while it can be difficult to start a conversation with an older loved one to watch out for scams. “The key is to make it relatable, so they don’t feel singled out or like you’re questioning them,” Johnson said. “Give them an example of something that you’ve experienced and ask them if they’ve experienced it, too.”

Some example phrases to open up the conversation include: “We’ve been getting these suspicious calls. Have you gotten them, too?” “I heard of this scam that’s been going around. Have you heard of it?” Those phrases can lead into opportunities to educate older loved ones about common scams and how to report them if older loved ones encounter, or become victimized, by them.

According to NAPSA, common resources to assist seniors protect their finances are the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Office for Older Americans, the Do Not Call: Register to Stop Solicitation Calls, the Federal Trade Commission, AnnualCreditReport.com and National Center on Elder Abuse. The ADRC can provide additional resources for individual situations as well.

Common scamsIn October, David Labrie, owner of Postal Xpress in Union Grove, helped protect a few elderly community members from being victimized by grandparent scams.

A customer was close to sending $7,000 over the mail, believing her grandchild was in jail and she needed to bail him out. When Labrie heard of this, he alerted her it was a scam and was able to stop her from sending the money. Another customer came in a few days after Labrie’s initial encounter with the possible scam, and he knew something was going on.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, a grandparent scam occurs when a scammer calls an older person posing as their grandchild, usually in dire need of help — like being in jail, needing gas money or a place to stay. Scammers typically mine the potential victim’s social media for information or purchasing data about the potential victim.

“Impostors will impersonate any legitimate company or organization, so you can’t trust any incoming calls, texts, or emails,” Johnson said. “Impostors can also be intimidating or threatening, but then we have to ask, what is our definition of that? Maybe they are presenting an image of trust and someone who wants to help.”

Mail scams are also relatively common. For example, when assisting a senior in the community, it was discovered they received around 20 mail scams a day. The mail scams were typically posing as charities asking for money. People are lead to believe that the money sent for is helping various causes.

Seeking resourcesJohnson is urging readers and possible victims to reach out if they have been affected by scams or fraud. The number one thing she wanted to emphasize was, “Don’t be embarrassed.”

“Reach out to us, and we’ll help direct you. We don’t necessarily get the bad guys, but we want to help keep the senior community strong and informed,” she said.

The ADRC offers information on scam and fraud education and will always field phone calls with any questions readers may have regarding the topic. You can also report abuse, neglect or financial exploitation be contacting Adult Protective Services (APS) at the ADRC. APS helps by assessing each individual’s unique needs, then develops a plan to maintain his/her safety, health and independence.

The WCBP also travels across the state delivering seminars. “Our goal is to not frighten you, we want to equip you with the right tools and information so you have the upper hand,” Johnson added.

For more information, visit www.adrc.racinecounty.com or contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0