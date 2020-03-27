How to stay 'safer at home' if you don't have a home

Usually, they would be given “passes,” saying the shelter would hold their spot for a weekend or maybe up to two weeks. Those passes have been extended to keep HALO’s population down, according to Executive Director Gai Lorenzen.

Lorenzen said that she is considering trying to place some residents in motels for the time being, but that plan had not been carried out as of Wednesday.

For those who can’t get into housing quickly, however, HALO is trying to keep them inside and have them leave the property as little as possible, excluding for essential needs like doctor appointments or to pick up medication.

“We obviously want them to go to required medical appointments … We don’t want to impede that,” Lorenzen said.

But, allowing people to leave as much as they usually do increases the chances of them coming into contact with the novel coronavirus, and thus increases the risk of patrons bringing it back to the shelter and spreading it among other HALO residents and staff.

Outside or inside