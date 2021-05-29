How to sign up for Racine Unified summer school

Racine Unified School District is encouraging parents to enroll their children in summer school.
The six RUSD schools announced to be offering summer school this year are:
- Knapp Elementary
- Julian Thomas Elementary
- Jerstad-Agerholm School
- Mitchell School
- Gifford School
- Park High School
- Horlick High School
Summer school is scheduled Monday-Thursday from June 21-July 29.
Free shuttle buses are available.
The following are ways in which parents may register:
- Go online to RUSD.org and click on the “Summer School” tab to register
- Call (262) 619-4640
- Call (262) 635-5600 and request to be transferred to the appropriate area.
If you have already registered and would like to change your site selection or sign up for a shuttle you can email summer.school@rusd.org or call (262) 619-4640.
Extended Learning programs, after summer school classes conclude a little after noon, are also being offered for free.