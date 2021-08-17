 Skip to main content
How to get help with rent, in Racine and Kenosha counties
How to get help with rent, in Racine and Kenosha counties

Contact the Racine County Rental Assistance program by calling 262-638-6400 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, or emailing HereToHelp@racinecounty.com any time. Visit racinecounty.com/departments/human-services/here-to-help/eviction-prevention-information for more information.

To get access to Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance, call 833-900-9372, email support@wera.help, or learn more at RKCAA.org/wera.

Contact the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency at 262-637-8377 (Racine) or at 262-657-0840 (Kenosha).

