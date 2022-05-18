How to get a free gun lock in Racine

RACINE — Anyone can get a gun lock for free in Racine.

It’s one of the already existing strategies in place that city leaders hope can be used to curb gun violence, particularly by keeping usable firearms out of the hands of those who are underage.

To get a free gun lock, otherwise known as a trigger lock, make an appointment by contacting the Community Oriented Policing officer at the Anthony Lane COP House, 2437 Anthony Lane, by sending a message via cityofracine.org/Police/An thonyCOPContactUs or calling 262-619-2511.

Effective gun locks prevent a firearm from being fired unless the lock is unlocked with a key.

On Monday, Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said that in 2022, the police department has taken guns from children as young as 12. He and other community leaders, following the city’s sixth homicide of 2022, encouraged members of the public to call the police if they suspect a child has a gun or access to one they shouldn’t.

Multiple times this month, the RPD has shared the following message on Facebook: “The Racine Police Department has been getting more than our fair share of thefts of firearms in unlocked vehicles. If you have a firearm, PLEASE DO NOT KEEP IT IN YOUR UNLOCKED VEHICLE. Those that do are part of the gun violence going on in our city. The Racine Police Department cannot curtail the gun violence going on without the help of our community. Please do not be a part of the problem.”

Teenagers and young adults are more likely than any other age group to be killed by someone with a firearm.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10.2 out of every 100,000 deaths of those ages 15-24 were homicides committed with a firearm. That rate is closer to 8 per 100,000 deaths for those 25-44 years old, and less than 2.5 for those between the ages of 25 and 64.

According to a 2020 report from the nonprofit Children’s Defense Fund, “An estimated 18,227 children and teens were injured with guns in 2017 — a 6% increase from 2016 … The child and teen gun death rate in the U.S. was more than 3 times higher than that in Turkey, the country with the next highest rate; 11 times higher than in Israel; 19 times higher than in Switzerland and 85 times higher than in the United Kingdom.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.