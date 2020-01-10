How to buy low-price seedlings from the county

YORKVILLE — Continuing a tradition that’s nearing its fourth decade, the Racine County Land Conservation Division announced that it is ready to start selling tree seedlings for the 37th straight year.

All of the bare-root seedlings for sale are 2 to 3 years old and are 12 to 18 inches high. They will be sold in bundles of 25 for $18 each.

Species vary, but they include pines, spruces, shrubs and hardwoods.

To order, go to racinecounty.com/TreeProgram or contact Chad Sampson, Racine County conservationist, at (262) 886-8440 or chad.sampson@racinecounty.com. The ordering deadline is Friday, Feb. 28.

In a news release, the county encouraged interested parties to “order as soon as possible,” since the supply is limited. To purchase a bundle, you do not need to be a Racine County resident.