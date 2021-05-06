 Skip to main content
How to apply to be in the 2021 4th Fest of Greater Racine Independence Day parade
How to apply to be in the 2021 4th Fest of Greater Racine Independence Day parade

A bicycle decorated with American flags rides down Main Street just before the 4th Fest parade in July 2019.

 Andrew Rosenthal

RACINE — Jake Lovdahl, co-chair of the 4th Fest of Greater Racine parade committee, said an application is available online for those who want to participate in the 2021 parade.

“We are requiring anyone in the parade to wear a mask per the City of Racine’s request,” Lovdahl said.

Permits for the parade and fireworks must still be approved by the city’s Public Works and Safety Committee and the full Common Council, a press release said.

For more information on the 4th Fest, visit www.racine4thfest.org.

4th Fest is a private, nonprofit organization funded through fundraisers and donations. Applications to participate in the parade are found on its website and are due June 4.

