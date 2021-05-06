How to apply to be in the 2021 4th Fest of Greater Racine Independence Day parade

A bicycle decorated with American flags rides down Main Street just before the 4th Fest parade in July 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
RACINE — Jake Lovdahl, co-chair of the
4th Fest of Greater Racine parade committee, said an application is available online for those who want to participate in the 2021 parade.
“We are requiring anyone in the parade to wear a mask per the City of Racine’s request,” Lovdahl said.
Permits for the parade and fireworks must still be approved by the city’s Public Works and Safety Committee and the full Common Council, a press release said.
For more information on the 4th Fest, visit
www.racine4thfest.org.
4th Fest is a private, nonprofit organization funded through fundraisers and donations. Applications to participate in the parade are found on its website and are due June 4.
In Photos: "50 Years to the Moon and Back," 4th Fest Parade 2019
John Hetland's squad car leads the parade as the Honorary Grand Marshal during the annual 4th Fest of Greater Racine Parade in downtown Racine on Thursday morning.
A large balloon depicting the moon passes down Main Street Thursday during the 4th Fest Parade in downtown Racine.
John Hetland is honored as Grand Marshall.
