How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY

The Central Racine County Health Department on Thursday released an overview of how those 65 and older, and others within Phase 1b of Wisconsin’s vaccine rollout, can get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Monday.

Don’t expect the vaccination rollout to move quickly, however.

According to CRCHD: “For those ages 65+, please note there are 28,822 residents of Racine County and 700,000 residents of Wisconsin who fall into the 65+ age group but Wisconsin is only receiving about 70,000 first doses per week. Not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately so we appreciate everyone’s patience.”

CRCHD covers all Racine County residents except those living in the City of Racine, or in the villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point.

Information on the City of Racine Public Health Department’s plans for vaccine rollout can be found at racinecoronavirus.org; that health department’s jurisdiction also includes the villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point.

More on the county’s vaccine rollout can be found online at crchd.com/covid-19-vaccine.

Health care workers

First, health care personnel who have not yet been vaccinated are to schedule a vaccination through their employer.

However, health care workers who are not affiliated with a typical health care system should be able to get a vaccine by working with CRCHD.

For those 65 and older

Health care providers are tasked with contacting their clients who are eligible for being vaccinated at each stage.

In this case, Wisconsin resident who is 65 or older should expect to be contacted by their own health care provider sometime in the coming weeks.

The acting secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Julie Willems Van Dijk, said Thursday that patients can call their provider to declare their desire to be vaccinated. However, they shouldn’t call more than once a week, so as to avoid taking up precious time from already overburdened health systems.

However, it is also possible to be vaccinated through a local health department. To do that, those 65 or older can fill out an online survey (CRCHD.com/covid-19-vaccine) indicating their willingness to be vaccinated.

However, “Completing (the survey) does not guarantee you will be vaccinated by the health department due to vaccine availability,” according to a news release.

