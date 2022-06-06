How this Walden graduate carried, and threw off, "the weight of the world on her shoulders"

RACINE — During the toughest days, Theron Hilbert repeated a sentence to herself: “The universe gives its hardest battles to its strongest soldiers.”

The phrase kept Hilbert afloat during a couple of years that included moving homes, poor grades, a school suspension and mental health challenges.

“That’s the only thing that got me through eighth grade and freshman year,” Hilbert said.

After those difficult years, Hilbert turned things around thanks to familial support and a more diligent approach to school. She joined about 65 classmates at graduation last week at Walden III High School, 2340 Mohr Ave.

“I’m feeling pretty accomplished,” Hilbert said. “I’m stronger than I think. I wanted to give up a lot.”

After a turbulent freshman year, Hilbert said she made an agreement with her parents. In order to stay at Walden, which she began attending in sixth grade, Hilbert had to significantly improve her grades and become involved in extracurriculars. Through hard work and encouragement from teachers and family, Hilbert upheld her end of the bargain.

Hilbert, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall, will miss the close-knit environment at Walden.

“All the teachers have known me since I was 11 years old, so saying goodbye to them is really emotional,” Hilbert said. “Saying goodbye to all of my peers is really emotional.”

Jennifer Bowe was one of those teachers. She taught Hilbert in Spanish for four years and home group for three years.

As a freshman, Hilbert appeared to have “the weight of the world on her shoulders,” Bowe said. “But you always knew that she had a lot of substance, that there was a lot of potential and that she was very bright … I knew that she was going to be a completely different person her senior year if she made the choice to do that.”

Indeed, Hilbert said senior year was her favorite time at school. In addition to getting accepted to college, she helped open a senior lounge and hosted an unofficial homecoming.

Heading off to her top college choice and being involved in activities are far different than the trajectory she was on after ninth grade.

“Freshman year, I didn’t really care,” Hilbert said. “I was just like, ‘I’ll graduate one day, it’ll be fine.’ Now, as a senior, it is a lot different than what younger me expected.”

Hilbert said the main reason for her turnaround involved her taking an active role in her decisions.

“Other people can support you, but you have to be the one to get up and do it and make yourself better,” Hilbert said.

In addition to Hilbert’s self-determination, Bowe credited her parents for their guidance.

Hilbert’s time in high school included more than a year of remote schooling as a sophomore and junior because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she kept working hard.

“By the time she came back senior year, she was a leader,” Bowe said.

As a student, Bowe said Hilbert often makes meaningful contributions in class.

“She processes the questions, gives a thoughtful and honest answer,” Bowe said. “She does what she’s asked to do. She contributes, and she’s a deep thinker.”

Hilbert is also outgoing and humorous.

“She makes me laugh,” Bowe said.

“Yeah, I’m hilarious,” Hilbert wryly replied.

Added Bowe: “She’s very direct. What you see is what you get.”

After receiving her diploma, what Hilbert saw was the result of years of work and maturation.

