How this soon-to-be Burlington High School graduate finished high school with two diplomas

BURLINGTON — Peter Leedle could tell right away that Nathan Schmalfeldt knew what to do.

Schmalfeldt was a sophomore at the time but already proficient in the class taught by Leedle, a technical education teacher and ACE Academy coordinator at Burlington High School. It turned out Schmalfeldt, a quick learner who enjoyed hands-on work, was taking welding courses for college credit.

“He was taking the knowledge, learning it, using it and actually going through and creating something immediately,” Leedle said.

A driven, self-motivated student, Schmalfeldt commuted one semester to the Racine campus of Gateway Technical College for a welding class that went from 5-10 p.m.

“He took everything he could to earn as many credits as he could and to learn as many welding styles and techniques as he could,” Leedle said.

His efforts have resulted in Schmalfeldt receiving dozens of college credits and earning a welding certificate at the same time he graduates from Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Pkwy.

“I’m going to graduate with two diplomas out of high school, and I didn’t have to pay anything for it, so that was the nice part,” Schmalfeldt said.

Schmalfeldt is one of about 280 graduates who will receive diplomas June 10. He plans to become a pipeline welder.

Juliebeth Farvour, BHS technical education teacher, said the welding certificate will help Schmalfeldt find a job.

“He’ll be swooped up very quickly and easily with the background that he has,” Farvour said.

That background includes Schmalfeldt growing up on a farm and building chicken pens at a young age. Heading into high school, Schmalfeldt had some nerves because he didn’t know many of his classmates. He eventually discovered his passion in the ACE Academy — which stands for Architecture, Construction and Engineering — and has enthusiastically pursued those ever since.

Once Schmalfeldt found where he fit, he says he stopped concerning himself with outside perception.

“I just learned not to care anymore about how people see me,” Schmalfeldt said. “There’s no point in worrying about that … I’m just going to go as I go.”

Welding and other technical education courses entailed a bit of a learning curve, but Schmalfeldt quickly picked them up. He often completed a task halfway through class and then assisted other students.

Instructors touted Schmalfeldt’s helpfulness.

“He’s not just there for himself,” Leedle said. “It’s so rare to have somebody that wants to be that helpful, and I’m going to miss that a lot.”

Schmalfeldt often aided instructors as well. Farvour called him reliable and generous.

"He does a good job on everything. He’s always respectful. He helps his classmates,” Farvour said. “He was absolutely one that the other students would look to when they had questions. He very much was the unofficial leader within the classroom.”

Farvour trusts Schmalfeldt to drive to Menards and pick up concrete, for example, when other students wouldn't have that privilege.

“The consistent dependability that we have with him (is) just so very refreshing,” Farvour said. “I know that if something needs to be done, I can ask him to do it, and he will ensure that it’s done.”

Virtual schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic did not suit Schmalfeldt, so he was glad to return to in-person learning last year.

“He’s most definitely a hands-on type of student,” Leedle said. “He needs the physical object in front of him. He needs to work on something. He needs to see it, touch it, feel it, work with it.”

Indeed, Schmalfeldt aims to eventually build his own home.

Regardless of what Schmalfeldt decides to pursue, Leedle has no doubt he will succeed.

“I think he’s going to do very, very well,” Leedle said.

