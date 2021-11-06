As the program director for WATERshed, Carlson and her wagon full of buckets of water and critters and magnifying tools help students understand where our drinking water comes from along with the life forms that call the Root River home.

“The watershed program uses the Root River and Lake Michigan as living laboratories to help students make personal connections to the freshwater resources in their community,” Carlson said. “They explore human relationships with our watershed and we provide education about watersheds to help foster students who both understand and care about freshwater resources.”

The program connects with the students at the elementary level and then again during their senior year of high school. Using survey results, Carlson said that 95% of students remember their first experience, even if it was years later and the student came to the center only once.

While the pandemic halted her usual in-person field trip last year, she continued her mission with virtual lessons. This year, Carlson was only able to host students from schools that were within walking distance of the center, which is along the river by the Sixth Street Bridge; it’s the place you can rent kayaks and canoes from to ride along the Root River. The schools in walking distance are Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary and 21st Century Preparatory.

When Courtney Baker’s fifth-grade 21st Century class attended its field trip, students squealed in delight — and sometimes in fear — as they examined various river critters, especially one crawfish, under magnifying devices.

“My students really enjoyed the impact that this experience has left on them,” Baker said. “They eagerly tell me stories about observing and holding the wildlife creatures. They also really enjoyed testing the water quality and identifying the species of the critters found in the water.”

Carlson explained that it’s important that there is “No bad news before 10” when it comes to students learning about nature. That’s so the kids can first become interested before learning all of the complexities of the environment. For this class, Carlson introduced the ideas of runoff and how it pollutes our freshwater sources.

One of Baker’s students, 10-year-old LeRon Willis, said that he really wants to see a shark some day, but the crawfish was his favorite part of the day. Carlson’s lessons about runoff clearly stuck with him.

“I learned that that all the water goes to Lake Michigan over there,” Willis said while pointing in the general direction of the lake.

The award-winning program, according to Carlson, is only possible due to support it receives from sources such as Racine Community Fund, Fund for Lake Michigan, Racine Community Foundation and SC Johnson. Carlson hopes to continue the program with more regularity in the following year, so students from elsewhere in Racine and the Kenosha Unified School District can all learn directly from the environment.

“So moving forward, we hope that we build a next generation of water-literate community members,” Carlson said. “That’s my ultimate hope for this program.”

