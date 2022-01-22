How this Racine-native cheerleader landed on the No. 1 show on Netflix

If you watch the second season of Netflix’s documentary series "Cheer" closely enough, you’ll catch a Racine-area native speaking almost halfway through episode six.

While Sadarien Byles talks for about 10 seconds and is actually shown on-screen for about six seconds, he said he was still “very happy to be featured.” He can also be spotted in some group footage.

“It was kind of surreal looking at myself on TV,” he said.

His mother, Shayla Malone, said seeing her son on the show made her day.

"My baby may not be a main character, however he’s still my favorite cheerleader and I’m so super proud!" she wrote on social media. "Keep pushing Sadarien and boy you on Netflix!"

Byles, age 19, grew up in Mount Pleasant and graduated in 2020 from The R.E.A.L. School, 10116 Stellar Ave., Sturtevant. He’s the only one from Wisconsin on the cheer team at Trinity Valley Community College, located in Athens, Texas.

When Byles is featured, he speaks of his knowledge of Angel Rice, a 23-year-old from Georgia who’s a member of TVCC cheer, a USA Gymnastics team member, a Guinness World Record holder and a four-time world champion for cheer. Byles knew of Rice ever since she went viral in 2015, but first met her in 2019 at JAMfest Cheer Super Nationals in Indianapolis, Indiana. At that time, he just took a photo with her and went on his way.

Now, through TVCC cheer, the two are best friends, Byles said. Byles said he provided a lot of content to Netflix. However, nothing is guaranteed to air.

“I knew I talked a lot but I had no idea anything was going to be put on,” he said.

We are the champions

The first season of "Cheer" aired in January 2020. It followed the cheer team of Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, as members prepared to compete in the yearly National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance Collegiate National Championship held in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Trinity Valley Community College is thoroughly introduced as Navarro’s rival in the second season, which premiered on Jan. 12 this year. The school is located roughly 40 miles from Navarro.

Season 2, which held Netflix's No. 1 most streamed spot for a time earlier this month, follows the 2020-2021 school year, Byles’ first year at TVCC. TVCC won the No. 1 prize for an advanced large co-ed junior college in the NCA and NDA Collegiate National Championship that year, but Byles wasn’t on the mat performing in front of judges.

The entire team competes for spots on the mat. Only 20 student-athletes make it. The rest of the team members are considered alternates who still learn the routine but only step in when an injury or other mishap occurs.

Byles has still yet to earn a position on the mat during his TVCC career, and has one last tryout this month before the team heads to Daytona in April — and before he graduates from the junior college. His ultimate goal would be to “make mat,” as cheerleaders say, and bring home another national win for his school, he said.

“I’ll see if I make that this year,” he said. Other goals include working on his technique and appearing more pleasing to the eye.

Winning a championship in his first year was “really, really, really insane,” he said. “Being there, the teammates I had and the coaches I had, it was crazy. Especially during a COVID year, it was a really tough year, but it’s something I would go back to a million times over.”

‘A different world’

Growing up, Byles said, he always wanted to be a star in the spotlight. However, moving to Texas, being on a nationally recognized cheer team and being featured on Netflix wasn’t something he ever imagined.

Byles began cheering seven years ago as an all star cheerleader, meaning he worked with a private gym instead of with a school cheer team. He was initially interested because his friends were cheerleaders and “I thought it was so cool,” he said. “I went to practice and wanted to do this.”

Ever since his mother gave the go-ahead, he’s been in love with the sport. Cheer is his life and “an escape,” he said. It helps him clear his head.

Last school year was his first time participating in scholastic cheer.

Byles is studying communications at TVCC and will graduate with an associate’s degree this spring. He wound up in Athens because of a visit several summers ago to a college cheer combine in Kentucky with Malone.

Malone met TVCC Head Coach Vontae Johnson there at a booth and “they developed a really good connection,” Byles said.

Johnson took an interest in Byles and invited him to join the team.

Now a tumbler practicing five days a week on the TVCC squad, Byles holds himself to a high standard, he said. He’s tough on himself because of cheer, and always wants to be better, no matter the circumstances.

The head coaches, Johnson as well as Khris Franklin, help with that.

“I like working with them a lot,” Byles said. “They’re probably the best coaches I’ve ever had before. They’re talented and smart. When it comes to cheerleading, they know it like the back of their hands.”

After TVCC, Byles plans to transfer to a university to complete a bachelor’s in marketing and advertising. He is hoping to attend the University of Louisville, where the cheer program is also nationally renowned.

After he finishes a bachelor’s degree, he said he’s not sure if he’ll come back to the Racine area. He may work in another state or coach cheer in Texas, wherever the wind takes him, he said.

“Cheer has been a different world for me,” he said. “It’s outside of school, outside of home, and it helped me express myself. It made me open up with confidence, make new friends, perform and be out there more. I was never a shy kid, but cheer definitely helped me open a new side of myself I didn’t know I had.”

