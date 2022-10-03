How this Racine County school 'flipped the stats' and increased employment for students with developmental needs

UNION GROVE — Across the country, parents and their kids are touring colleges, looking for the one that is the best fit for their family.
Shepherds College, tucked away in rural Racine County, was one such school. Potential students and their families, as well as friends of the college, toured the campus on Saturday to see all it offers.
The school provides an accredited, post-secondary education for students with intellectual and developmental challenges as they journey to live a more independent life, providing support for the growth of the students in life and social skills.
Dr. Tracy Terrill, the executive director for Shepherds College, was on hand for the tours.
He said the school has “flipped the stats” for their population of students, explaining there is usually a high unemployment level for those with intellectual and developmental needs. But now, approximately 80% of the Shepherds College students are gainfully employed, defined as earning minimum wage or better.
The school located at 1805 15th Ave. in Union Grove provides three areas of educational opportunity: horticulture, culinary arts and technology.
During the tour, the students demonstrated their capabilities.
A stop in the kitchen saw the culinary students preparing homemade treats for the visitors.
As the students mixed the batter, one of the visitors joked, “Who gets to lick the beaters?” A student joked back, “No, the first thing we learn is sanitation.”
Visitors learn the culinary students bake the treats that are served at the Shepherds Community Cafe, located in the lobby of Community State Bank, which is operated by alumni of the program.
Terrill stopped by one of the dining areas and noted that lunch for 120-130 staff and students is primarily prepared by the students themselves.
There is a head chef and two graduates of the program to supervise, but the meal is primarily prepared by students in the culinary program.
“It’s very good,” Terrill said.
In their third year, students have an internship called an Occupational Experience.
One of the culinary students is completing the OE at Chick-fil-A, 9114 76th St., in Pleasant Prairie, who is a community partner for the school.
Terrill spoke with appreciation of Chick-fil-A and all the school’s partners who give the students an opportunity in their businesses, which is so important to their experience.
Another example of the work done by students comes from the school’s technical help desk, which is primarily manned by the tech students.
If Terrill is having a technical difficulty, he said he sends a ticket to the help desk, and most of the time a student will show up to assist.
While a member of the tech department will accompany the student the first or second time, afterward if they are comfortable, the student will respond alone.
The tech department has a number of options for the students to pursue, depending on their capabilities. Initially, they will learn basic office skills, such as operating a high-end printer, data entry, keyboarding and Internet research.
However, they also have the option to pursue computer repair, website design, coding and video production.
On the tour, the tech department hosted a photo booth where Lilly Krejci and Leo Bartkoske were among the students snapping pics.
Krejci, who is in her third year, currently works on campus for Lanex LLC, whose headquarters is in Hartland, doing data entry for her occupational experience.
Krejci described herself as “a Jill of all trades” where technology is concerned.
Bartkoske, a second-year student, is interested in IT support in order to help other people, but he’s also interested in sound engineering used at concerts.
Terrill explained the tech department was initially developed for high-functioning autist students with many capabilities in the tech world but who might not thrive at a community tech school.
Along the tour, attendees were also given the opportunity to visit the greenhouse where Lana Hansen, a third-year student, was manning the register for the plant sale.
When asked about her future plans, Hansen said, “I want to stay here. I would love to come back and work with future horticulture students. I didn’t know I would live plants until I came here.”
In the spring, the school hosts a popular plant sale with plants the students grew from seed.
In their first year, students spend time in all three disciplines to decide which one is best for them.
Student life
Shepherds College is a faith-based school rooted in Christianity. There are Bible classes every semester, and the students attend church every Sunday. There are a number of Christian churches in the area, which the students are allowed to visit, and then attend one of their own choosing.
Students must be 18 years old to attend Shepherds College, but there is no age cap.
“It’s more do with whether they’re a fit for the program and what they want for their life,” Terrill said.
Students have enrolled as old as 40 years old, he said, but the average students are in their 20s.
Shepherds College currently has 84 students but has the capacity for 110. Terrill said they are still rebuilding after the COVID-19 pandemic when they had to send all their students home.
However, there was something interesting that came out of the pandemic. Like a lot of schools, Shepherds transitioned to online modules, which were actually quite successful, so the school has made them available online for other institutions.
Terrill said the long-term goal is to expand the program.
“We want to touch more lives like we’ve done here,” he said.
He pointed out there are probably 150,000 students across the country who would fit in well at Shepherds College and benefit from the program.
“We’ll take 40,” he said of the incoming first-year students who will start in August 2023.
Photos: Graduation day at Union Grove's private college for students with disabilities
Graduate Melodee Phagan gets help with cap at Shepherds College
Graduate Emma Kraft walks down the aisle for Shepherds College ceremony
Staff gather on stage at Shepherds College for graduation ceremony
Graduates line up after receiving certificates at Shepherds College
Graduate Jared Watkins and teacher Sarah Rodgers at Shepherds College
Audience applauds during belated graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020
Shepherds College President Tracy Terrill addresses graduation audience
Class of 2020 lines up to turn tassels at Shepherds College graduation
Staff line up to deliver high fives to Shepherds College graduates
Graduate Abigail Gassman gets high fives at Shepherds College graduation
Graduate Justin Craig in high-five receiving line at Shepherds College graduation
Graduate Anthony Jackson greets well wishers at Shepherds College ceremony
Graduate Matthew Gilliland enjoys high fives at Shepherds College graduation
Cellphone picture at Shepherds College graduation ceremony for Class of 2020
