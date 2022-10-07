 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How this family-run pumpkin stand in Caledonia has kept going for more than a century
alert featured

Almost as tall as me

Nora Nelson stands against a stack of pumpkins about as tall as her Thursday at Mom and Pop's Pumpkin Farm, 10416 6 Mile road, Caledonia. According to one of the owners of the stand, Terri Prochaska, pumpkin stacking is something many people, including her husband, Bill, enjoy doing with the pumpkins at the stand.

 Alex Rodriguez

CALEDONIA — The fall season is upon us. With the autumnal time comes tradition: harvest festivals, hayrides and seasonal allergies to name a few. One great tradition in southeast Wisconsin is to go pumpkin picking, and this time of year the gourds are aplenty.

One local pumpkin stand, Mom and Pop’s Pumpkin Farm, 10416 Six Mile Road, has been run by Bob and Terri Prochaska for about 20 years. Now, the two run their stand while well into their 70s, with a little bit of help from family.

Terri Prochaska

Terri Prochaska is pictured by a pile of pumpkins Thursday at Mom and Pop's Pumpkin Farm, 10416 Six Mile Road, Caledonia. Prochaska and her husband, Bob, own Mom and Pop's. It serves as a satellite stand for Land of the Giants in Mount Pleasant and acts as a self-service pumpkin stand.

“It’s a living we hope we can keep doing for a while,” Terri said.

The stand is part of the Prochaska farm and was started sometime in the 1910s or 1920s, according to Terri. The farm used to produce much more than pumpkins, planting other crops like cabbages and soybeans, but Bob and Terri decided to retire from those crops a while ago as they were getting older and the work became too much without additional help.

“We retired from all that, but we haven’t tired from the pumpkins yet,” Terri said. “I work here, and then I come home and all I see are pumpkins.”

The stand also has offerings like squashes, Indian corn and stalks. While Wisconsin isn’t known for its pumpkin production, the state’s neighbor to the south, Illinois, leads the country in pumpkin production.

According to the 2017 U.S Census of Agriculture, Wisconsin produced around 3,401 acres of pumpkins in 2017, the ninth most in the nation. Illinois grows the most, reporting an acreage of 15,900, more than double any other state, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Most of the pumpkins from the stand are from Land of the Giants Pumpkin Farm, 11823 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, which is managed by Bob and Terri’s son-in-law, Kyle Creuziger. Terri says that this stand is more of a “satellite store” for Land of the Giants.

The stand carries multiple varieties of pumpkins, ranging from different sizes and prices. Some of the pumpkins are smooth while others are oddly shaped and covered in warts. Terri says the weird ones sell faster then regular looking pumpkins, seeing as many people — like Nora and Emma Nelson, along with their mother Amanda — decorate their houses with them for Halloween.

“There’s the damage we did, I can’t guarantee we won’t be back for more,” Amanda said with a laugh as she paid for her children’s pumpkins Wednesday afternoon.

While Terri and other people are typically around, the stand works as a self-service pumpkin stand when they aren’t. With a cash box and the honor system, people can select their gourds any time of the day if they have exact change.

Mom and Pop’s is a cash or check only pumpkin stand, but Terri is looking into getting a Venmo option eventually; Venmo is a mobile app that allows costless bank transfers from one account to another.

Big Push!

Emma Nelson pushes a wagon full of pumpkins picked out by her and her older sister, Nora, Thursday at Mom and Pop's Pumpkin Farm, 10416 Six Mile Road, Caledonia.

Reporter

Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois.

