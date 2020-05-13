How the National Guard increased its number of coronavirus testing teams almost tenfold in six weeks

BURLINGTON — When the Wisconsin National Guard mobilized in mid-March to address the COVID-19 pandemic, it only had three teams of 20-30 citizen soldiers who had the training necessary to conduct coronavirus testing.
That wasn’t going to be enough staffing to help the state reach its goal of 82,000 COVID-19 tests per week.
In the six weeks since, more than 500 guardsmen comprising 22 new teams have been trained to confront coronavirus through testing. In total, some 1,200 National Guardsman have been activated, with 650 committed to testing in total.
Since the start of the outbreak, 17,000 tests have been conducted by the National Guard. On Monday, thousands of residents across the state were able to be tested by National Guard members. And by Wednesday, all 25 teams are expected to be conducting testing in more than a dozen counties simultaneously, said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, adjutant general of the Wisconsin National Guard.
While the National Guard serves at orders of the governor, the testing mission is “100% funded by the federal government,” Knapp said, adding that the Wisconsin National Guard may expand its operations through funding from the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Some of Monday’s testing was at community testing sites, like at Burlington High School where 353 people were tested in eight hours or in Milwaukee where more than 1,900 tests were conducted at two locations in one day.
Others conducted tests at specific locations, like at the Kenosha County pre-trial facility in Downtown Kenosha and Kenosha County Detention Center on Highway H (88th Avenue), where more than 650 tests were conducted over two days in late April, or in Lake Delton, where 175 people were tested at a seasonal staff dormitory on April 29.
Free community testing is expected to continue from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Friday at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, which runs between State Street (Highway E/old Highway 11) and Bushnell Road (Highway R/old Highway 142).
Getting ready for war on coronavirus
The National Guard was first mobilized in 2020 to help out around the state with in-person voting on April 7. Since then, the Guard has been aware that its services and manpower would likely still be needed throughout the coronavirus crisis.
“This particular mission, we’ve kind of known we were going to mobilize for this mission since back in March,” National Guard Spokesman Capt. Joe Trovato said. “As the need to increase testing grew, we brought on additional teams.”
Trovato said that the three teams already ready to go had previously been trained with chemical spills and chemical warfare, preparing them for the country’s “war-like” response, as President Donald Trump calls it, to coronavirus. And then those three teams became trainers for their fellow guardsmen-turned-testers, most of whom earned certifications allowing them to conduct the testing through training at outposts in Sussex and Whitewater.
Doffing
More than two dozen service members staffed Burlington community testing site Monday, the first such event in Racine County but one of more than a dozen community testing sites underway statewide.
The guardsmen who did paperwork or directed traffic wore military uniforms along with disposable gloves and masks. But the guardsmen actually doing the testing or collecting nasal swabs, and thus the ones who were more likely to come into direct contact with people who might be carrying the potentially deadly coronavirus, took far greater precautions.
They wore professional respirator masks, which resembled gas masks, and Kappler Zytron 300 suits, resembling HAZMAT suits.
“Great care is taken to not take the virus home with them,” Trovato said.
It took several minutes for each guardsman to take off the suit and mask, a process known as “doffing.”
First, the guardsman covered in personal protective equipment climbed into a small empty plastic kiddie pool. Then, while still wearing their suit, they poured a mixture of bleach and other chemicals over the plastic-like polymer material.
Then, they slowly took off one glove and then the other, being careful not to touch the outside of the suit or the gloves where some virus particles might still survive. The care it takes to remove the suit without touching the outside of it forces the process to take several minutes, since no one was able to help them. The last thing to come off was the mask, after which the guardsman would be released to go inside the high school and shower.
After that, other National Guard members take the suit, place it on an empty table and disinfect it again before storing it away.
“There are responsible procedures in place,” Trovato said. “There’s a decontamination process that our folks go through.”
