How the family of Peggy Schroeder, Racine County’s Jane Doe, found out she was gone

She has a name and a family

Donna Jensen’s brother, Lawrence, had been married to Peggy’s mother.

The last time any of them saw Peggy was in 1998, at the funeral of Jesse Schroeder, Peggy’s half-brother, who had died at age 18. Ginny Proffitt, Jensen’s sister and another of Grace Schroeder’s daughters, had picked up Peggy from LaRoche’s home for the funeral and Jensen dropped her off there. Neither had any idea their niece, the quiet girl with reddish hair and a toothy grin, might’ve been suffering abuse there.

Peggy’s stepfather would call the home from time to time to talk to his stepdaughter. One day in 1999, Linda answered and told him “don’t call here anymore,” before claiming that Peggy had gone to California to live with her birth father.

That’s where the Schroeders believed Peggy had been for 20 years. They had no idea she was dead and buried in grave marked “Jane Doe” in Caledonia, Wis., a village they had never heard of.

“It wasn’t like the family didn’t want to be around,” said Renee Sura, a Racine resident who, along with her daughter Selena, has taken care of a number of Jane Doe graves over the past three decades.