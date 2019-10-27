RACINE — Like many families with loved ones in an abusive relationship, Angelica Rios-Bueno’s family did what they could to help her leave Ubaldo Gonzalez Jr. and keep her safe.
Which is one reason why her murder in May by Gonzalez is even more painful.
“We thought we did all we could do to keep Angie safe but it was not enough,” said Cindy Findley, Rios-Bueno’s sister. “We helped her leave her abuser, that was not enough; We would all randomly drive past her house to make sure that she was OK and that was not enough; We constantly checked up on her, but that was not enough; Angie left her abuser but that was not enough; Angie had a gun for protection but that was not enough; Angie reached out to his family to help him but that was not enough; Angie watched her every move and would take different paths to get home to ensure no one was following her but that was not enough; Angie tried to get him the mental help that he needed but that was not enough. Nothing that we did was enough to help save Angie.”
Findley spoke at a domestic violence awareness event at Divino Gelato, 245 Main St., on Saturday organized by organized by Rios-Bueno’s loved ones, friends and family who were on stage and in the crowd.
“What you see here is what is left when you lose a loved one to domestic violence — a family that is broken; a family that is trying to figure out what the future looks like for us without our loved one; a family that is doing the best we can with our tragic situation,” said Findley.
After Findley, Rios-Bueno’s 11-year-old daughter, Miyah Rios, spoke, accompanied by family for support, about what she and her brother Alex witnessed.
“Even though we are kids, we always knew what was going on,” Miyah said. “My mom went through a lot of bad times. My brother and I always knew it. We knew it was not OK, the way he spoke to her and treated her, it is not OK for anyone to be treated that way. My mom did not deserve this, and no one does.”
Shortfalls in the legal system
One of the reasons the family chose to speak publicly about Rios-Bueno’s death is the raise awareness about the ways the criminal justice system does not do enough to protect survivors of abusive relationships.
“There needs to be stronger laws and penalties for the abuser,” she said.
Findley talked about the difficulty of filing restraining orders, which involves the victim reliving their trauma.
“Angie was working on a restraining order and my family and I would often ask her, ‘Angie is it done? Did you do it?’ And her response to us was, ‘You do not understand how hard it is for me to write down in detail everything that was done to me,’” said Findley. “It is very hard to have to relive all of those details and it is not easy to fill it out on the spot. There must be a way for the victim to tell their story without them having to go through the pain of writing it down. We are in 2019 and we need to better utilize our technology to help our victims.”
You have free articles remaining.
Attorney Jamie McClendon said that as a defense attorney, she’s seen how the justice system allows domestic violence to fall through the cracks and doesn’t serve victims. In addition to having to fill out the thick packet required for filing a restraining order, victims have to relive the experience with officers, lawyers and in the courtroom with an opposing attorney attempting to poke holes and discredit their story.
One sign of progress McClendon has seen is the use of body-worn cameras when taking a statement from the victim. The act of recording their testimony means even if the abuser attempts to coerce them into retracting their statement, the video could still be used as credible evidence.
Time and expediency with court dates is another issue. It could be weeks or even months between when the violence is reported to the police and the when the abuser first appears in court, such as in the case of Rios-Bueno and Gonzalez. In many cases the abuser is able to approach the victim and manipulate or threaten them into retracting their statements.
“There was time for (Gonzalez) to come back and say (to Rios-Bueno), ‘You need to tell them that’s not what happened,’ “ said McClendon.
McClendon said judges could put conditions on abusers not to make contact with their victims within 24 hours of the violence being reported. Using technology such as GPS bracelets and blocking phone numbers, authorities could monitor and ensure that abusers do not make contact with their victims.
She also advocated for combining all the powers and authorities of the different courts a domestic violence case could go through — Criminal Court, Family Court, Juvenile Court — into one, reducing waiting times and the number of court appointments. One of the four survivors who shared their story on Saturday said she lost her job because of the number of court dates and appointments she had to attend.
When McClendon ran for circuit court judge last spring, she advocated creating a domestic violence court similar to drug or veterans court, which would be more comprehensive and long-term.
When Miyah spoke, she said that while she wants to tell her mom’s story to raise awareness about domestic violence, she doesn’t want it to be the only thing she is remembered for.
“We will always remember her as a mom that loved us, cared for us, loved life and lived each day as if it was her last, made all of us laugh, loved dancing and loved her family and friends so much,” Miyah said. “My mom was a very strong woman who did everything that she could to give us a good life and teach us right from wrong. She believed in helping others and her trust in God. We are sad that we will never see our mom again but we know that she is watching as she is always with us in our hearts.”
This story has been edited from its original version to reflect that the event was organized by the friends and family of Angelica Rios-Bueno.