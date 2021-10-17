How Strouf Funeral Home puts a personal touch on your loved one's Celebration of Life

Celebrations of Life at Strouf Funeral Home are highly individualized and full of personal touches. For example, if someone was a fisherman, they are happy to incorporate that person’s favorite fishing pole for viewing at the service. If someone was a ballerina, they would incorporate that person’s dress or shoes into the service.

The funeral directors at Strouf Funeral Home also recommend the deceased’s loved ones to put together picture boards or slideshows for viewing at the Celebration of Life. They can also play the deceased’s favorite music.

“Those are just those little details that we try to do to make the service special for the family,” Guddie said. “They tell us what they want and a lot of times that really helps the survivors, when their loved ones pass.”

Celebrations of Life have also grown in popularity.

“20 or 25 years ago, you didn’t get as many Celebrations of Life. Things were a little bit more similar. Now the industry has changed,” Guddie said.

A comfortable customer experience

Strouf Funeral Home’s customer service is unique because it’s similar to a one-stop shop. When families come in for planning, funeral directors work with them from the beginning to the end.