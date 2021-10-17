How Strouf Funeral Home puts a personal touch on your loved one's Celebration of Life

RACINE — When a loved one has passed or will soon pass, one of the most impactful ways to honor them is by hosting a Celebration of Life.
A Celebration of Life is a unique service offered at Strouf Funeral Home, 1001 High St. in Racine, where family, friends and community members gather to share memories of and pay tribute to a loved one who has passed. The experience can better help loved ones grieve the deceased.
What is a Celebration of Life?
At Strouf Funeral Home, a funeral director will meet with clients personally to plan and conduct a Celebration of Life service.
Robert Guddie, owner/funeral director at Strouf, said a planning session for Celebrations of Life includes asking clients questions about the deceased, coordinating the service itself and even getting down to details as small and personal as what the deceased’s favorite color was.
“I tell families, I don’t do funerals — we celebrate life. There’s a huge difference,” Guddie said. “And whether you’re here for a year, whether you’re here for 100 years, you’ve contributed something, so let’s celebrate it.”
Questions a funeral director at Strouf may ask to prepare for a loved one’s Celebration of Life include: “What is their family history? Who are their closest friends? What were their hobbies? Were they an avid member of a church, or maybe an organization? What were they like from a little kid growing up?”
Celebrations of Life at Strouf Funeral Home are highly individualized and full of personal touches. For example, if someone was a fisherman, they are happy to incorporate that person’s favorite fishing pole for viewing at the service. If someone was a ballerina, they would incorporate that person’s dress or shoes into the service.
The funeral directors at Strouf Funeral Home also recommend the deceased’s loved ones to put together picture boards or slideshows for viewing at the Celebration of Life. They can also play the deceased’s favorite music.
“Those are just those little details that we try to do to make the service special for the family,” Guddie said. “They tell us what they want and a lot of times that really helps the survivors, when their loved ones pass.”
Celebrations of Life have also grown in popularity.
“20 or 25 years ago, you didn’t get as many Celebrations of Life. Things were a little bit more similar. Now the industry has changed,” Guddie said.
A comfortable customer experience
Strouf Funeral Home’s customer service is unique because it’s similar to a one-stop shop. When families come in for planning, funeral directors work with them from the beginning to the end.
“When you come here, you can take care of just about everything for a funeral,” Guddie said. “We order the casket or the vault, we order the flowers for you. If there’s insurance work to take care of, we’ll do that on behalf of you and get that started.”
In addition, Strouf Funeral Home is also the only service in the Racine area that provides headstones. Guddie said clients can always come in and compare prices with other competitors, but the funeral directors at Strouf Funeral Home are always happy to provide information.
Strouf Funeral Home also specially assigns just one funeral director for each client, making the planning experience more comfortable and less stressful.
“So when a family comes in, they meet one of our directors that they get to know that director and that director takes them through the entire funeral process,” Guddie said.