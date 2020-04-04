How Steil and Jockey worked together to start making PPE in record time

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

KENOSHA — Two Wisconsin companies, a Georgia-based manufacturer and a first-term U.S. congressman have worked together to get tens of thousands of gowns produced for front-line medical workers.

It usually takes weeks to start this process. They pulled it off in a matter of hours.

Like most collaborations, it started with a phone call.

On March 21, the office of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., started reaching out to local manufacturers to see if they could help with the shortage of personal protective equipment, PPE, that hospitals so desperately need right now, but are also desperately short on.

Southeastern Wisconsin is “one of the best areas in the world for manufacturing,” Steil, who represents Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, told The Journal Times on Tuesday. “These are essential businesses. These are people in our community who are going to work every day and working their butts during this national emergency.”

One of the corporations that answered the call was Kenosha-based Jockey International.

“It is part of our DNA to roll up our sleeves and help our country in her time of need,” Jockey CEO Debra Waller said on the White House lawn Monday during a pandemic briefing with President Donald Trump.