How should sex offenders who served their time by housed?

“As a taxpayer and a survivor, if that ever came up on a referendum, I would vote hell yes a hundred-thousand times because we’re paying for them anyway,” she said, noting that taxpayers pay rent for sex offenders when their sentence is served and they return to live in the county where they were convicted.

Sexually assaulted at the age of 15 and now almost 50, the woman has actively worked to strengthen local and state laws for the supervision of sex offenders while also supporting other survivors.

“I would rather put that money toward a facility where they can just keep these guys together and they would have more supervision,” she added.

The woman noted this was not the first time sex offender placement has been a problem.

In 2013, the state attempted to move the man convicted of sexually assaulting her to a location around the corner from where she lived.

“The sad part is, this isn’t even the second time,” she said. “It’s happened a couple of times in our small community,” she said, referring to mistakes made with sex offender placement.