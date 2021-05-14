 Skip to main content
How should sex offenders who served their time by housed?

RACINE — When the announcement was made that two Chapter 980 sex offenders were being placed in a home near Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia, emotions ran high.

The location — adjacent to a popular summer attraction for families, in a neighborhood with a number of kids, with a recreational area nearby — was deemed unacceptable by many, including state and local elected officials.

For one woman — a survivor of sexual assault, revictimized when Wisconsin’s system for placing sex offenders failed eight years ago — the news was particularly distressing.

The woman, whose name is being withheld by The Journal Times, said that when she learned of the placement near Jellystone, she could not believe it.

“I was so angry,” she said, “to the point I was in tears because I was so angry.”

Change to the plan

Chapter 980 statutes are those that deal with sexually violent persons.

The announcement was made in March that the two Chapter 980 sex offenders were to be moving into a house in Caledonia — a plan approved by the court.

Judge Wynne Laufenberg

Judge Wynne Laufenberg on Wednesday outlined her reasons for reversing the order that would have placed two Chapter 980 sex offenders in a Caledonia neighborhood.
Attorneys Bob Peterson and Todd Terry.

Robert Peterson, left, of the Office of the State Public Defender, and Todd Terry, representing the Village of Caledonia, appear in court Wednesday regarding the now-overturned placement of two sex offenders in the village.

However, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg on Wednesday ordered the county to find different lodgings after a hearing in which it was clear the placement was too close to places where children congregate.

The judge gave the county the same time limit provided in Wisconsin statutes, 120 days, to find housing for the two offenders who have already been waiting nearly two years to be placed.

One of the options before the county, the option Laufenberg had brought up in a previous hearing, is to build housing specifically for Chapter 980 sex offenders.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, voiced support for constructing dedicated housing for sex offenders as the Caledonia situation was coming to a head.

“We’ve got some real challenges with the process,” Wanggaard said March 30 as calls for reform have grown.

Caledonia police officers also had “some serious issues” with how the location for the two offenders to be placed in the village was picked, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said.

Down the same road

The woman who spoke out against the Caledonia placement supports the idea of special housing for Chapter 980 sex offenders.

“As a taxpayer and a survivor, if that ever came up on a referendum, I would vote hell yes a hundred-thousand times because we’re paying for them anyway,” she said, noting that taxpayers pay rent for sex offenders when their sentence is served and they return to live in the county where they were convicted.

Sexually assaulted at the age of 15 and now almost 50, the woman has actively worked to strengthen local and state laws for the supervision of sex offenders while also supporting other survivors.

“I would rather put that money toward a facility where they can just keep these guys together and they would have more supervision,” she added.

The woman noted this was not the first time sex offender placement has been a problem.

In 2013, the state attempted to move the man convicted of sexually assaulting her to a location around the corner from where she lived.

“The sad part is, this isn’t even the second time,” she said. “It’s happened a couple of times in our small community,” she said, referring to mistakes made with sex offender placement.

She wondered aloud how many times the same thing has happened in other communities in Wisconsin without the mistakes every being caught.

“It’s not just the state,” she said. “It’s the state, counties, and the municipalities that are not following the guidelines that have been enacted ...

“How am I supposed to feel safe?” she asked. “How is anyone supposed to feel safe?”

She continued: “I think if we had more voices to stand up and speak out for our rights, maybe more would get done.”

Challenges

According to testimony during Wednesday’s hearing, the county not only has to find housing for the two offenders that were the subject of the hearing, but there is a third who also needs housing.

Doing nothing is not an option.

Mark Schaaf, communications and media director for Racine County, noted that state law legally obligates officials from entities such as the Department of Health Services, Department of Corrections and counties themselves to find housing that fits state criteria for Chapter 980 sex offenders.

“With numerous restrictions outlined in state statute, this is an extremely challenging process,” Schaaf said.

“Judge Laufenberg ruled that the county acted in ‘good faith’ in performing its work under this law,” he added. “We support Judge Laufenberg’s ruling and will continue to work with all involved to ensure we protect our communities.”

The current law, Act 184, the one that places the responsibility on the county for finding housing for Chapter 980 offenders was enacted in 2017 and became effective in March 2018.

Prior to that, the state was generally responsible for housing placement of Chapter 980 offenders. At that time, the state could house the applicable offenders in the county of jurisdiction or outside of that county if no other placement was available.

Act 184 has been law for about three years. It requires the county of jurisdiction to create a temporary committee to find a placement that meets the criteria, which includes the provisions that placements should not be made within 1,500 feet of churches, schools, parks and places where children congregate.

This generally leads to Chapter 980 sex offenders being moved away from population centers.

There is the additional challenge of finding a landlord willing to rent to the Department of Health Services for the placement of Chapter 980 sex offenders. The difficult process has led to long delays for those who have served their sentence, have been released and now need a place to live outside of incarceration.

