How Racine's restaurants adapt to fast-changing trends, technology spearheaded by big businesses

The cafe partnered with Fox’s company, Corberry Digital (Corberry.com), to develop an app of its own.

“It wasn’t born out of necessity,” Oakland said of the decision to invest in the technology, which came before COVID-19 reached Wisconsin. “It was certainly more of a proactive approach. The world is slowly changing to people looking to do more in mobile apps, wanting things at their fingertips instantly.”

Young people are especially more likely to want to order something through their phone, without ever needing to deal with a phone call or talking to a store employee. Through the app, which is available on iPhones and Androids, orders can be placed and paid for without ever needing to speak to an employee.

Such apps, Fox says, have the potential to more strongly retain long-term customers, too. A regular could earn perks or lower prices if they come to the restaurant repeatedly, which can also help build a personal relationship between business and customer. Through Red Onion’s app, someone who buys nine coffees will get the 10th for free.