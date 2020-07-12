How Racine's restaurants adapt to fast-changing trends, technology spearheaded by big businesses

RACINE — “Adapt.” That’s a lesson Corey Oakland tries to teach the soccer teams he coaches at The Prairie School. It’s also something he’s trying to learn at Red Onion Cafe, the Downtown restaurant his family founded in 2002.
The COVID-19 impact aside, one of the reasons small businesses struggle to survive is that failure to adapt, according to London-born longtime-Racinian Michael Fox, who has worked in e-commerce for decades. He says the companies that innovate and change with the times are able to survive in the face of pressure from giants like Target, Kwik Trip, Burger King, Amazon and Walmart.
One of the things that the big businesses succeed in is being consistently noticed by consumers. It’s hard for the average bloke to ignore billion-dollar advertising campaigns or massive street-side signs or McDonald’s ubiquity in seemingly every city in the country.
Small businesses often struggle to keep up.
“People thought e-commerce was an evil. Now they’re understanding it’s a necessity and the way of the future,” Fox said.
Fox says that a lot of small- business owners are afraid to increase their prices, for fear of losing business. But consumers don’t often care that much about the couple dollars’ difference. Fox said “I don’t blink” when it costs $12 for a sandwich and chips from Panera Bread, so why are corner diners and other standalone restaurants afraid to up their prices?
From the corner to your smartphone
In the past few years, many of those big businesses have also ventured into smartphones. Through dedicated smartphone apps, businesses can send people notifications whenever the user is nearby. By downloading Kwik Trip’s app, for example, the phone’s GPS can inform the application whenever the user is close to one of the gas station/convenience stores. The application can then issue a notification, tempting the user to come in by advertising a daily deal.
In that way, the big chains can reach customers in ways that smaller businesses have struggled to, by providing decision-making and purchasing decisions directly at someone’s fingertips.
For years, Red Onion has more or less ignored social media. Before the pandemic hit, it was busy for breakfast and lunch pretty much every day it was open. But Oakland said he knows the need to “adapt.”
The cafe partnered with Fox’s company, Corberry Digital (Corberry.com), to develop an app of its own.
“It wasn’t born out of necessity,” Oakland said of the decision to invest in the technology, which came before COVID-19 reached Wisconsin. “It was certainly more of a proactive approach. The world is slowly changing to people looking to do more in mobile apps, wanting things at their fingertips instantly.”
Young people are especially more likely to want to order something through their phone, without ever needing to deal with a phone call or talking to a store employee. Through the app, which is available on iPhones and Androids, orders can be placed and paid for without ever needing to speak to an employee.
Such apps, Fox says, have the potential to more strongly retain long-term customers, too. A regular could earn perks or lower prices if they come to the restaurant repeatedly, which can also help build a personal relationship between business and customer. Through Red Onion’s app, someone who buys nine coffees will get the 10th for free.
Fox said the reason businesses such as Burger King, McDonald’s and Panera Bread are sustainable isn’t because they are so much faster than a mom-and-pop (because they aren’t that much quicker to serve a meal) or because they are better (their food is, at best, equitable in terms of quality) but because they are better at reaching consumers.
They have met consumers where they’re at: online. Amazon has seen sales “soar” during the pandemic as some local businesses have closed.
“The local restaurants are asleep at the wheel,” Fox said.
Atypical, still successful
Apps aren’t the only way small businesses and restaurants are keeping up with the big guys.
Alex Hanesakda, owner of SapSap, doesn’t even have a typical restaurant space. By renting the kitchen in The Branch at 1501 in Uptown, he serves Lao cuisine a few days a week every couple weeks. Hours are announced on Facebook, and orders are placed through Facebook, too.
“We link everything through Facebook,” Hanesakda said.
Fox pointed to SapSap as a prime example of how to run a 21st century business. SapSap doesn’t need to offer the typical dining experience to get people to buy its expertly made cuisine. It can succeed with an atypical business model, so long as it keeps its customers engaged.
Personal connections
Since the pandemic began, Oakland said, the thing he misses the most is the customer interaction. He hopes, with restrictions being slowly lifted and people becoming more confident to go out again, that they will keep returning to his cafe, rather than going to a non-locally owned business that isn’t as personable as his family’s bedrock.
He disparages delivery services such as GrubHub and DoorDash. For one, Fox said, those delivery services can take as much as 30% of a restaurant’s revenue via commission — that’s a massive loss in the food industry, since the average American restaurant’s profit margin rarely surpasses 5%, according to Forbes.
“There’s never a personal connection with it. They deliver a meal. They collect your data, and that stuff is sold all over the place and used by whoever,” Oakland said. “For us, the personal side is extremely important.”
And even though SapSap’s and Red Onion’s food gets more love per order than fast-food chains give their pre-prepared meals, the price isn’t that different. McDonald’s sandwiches, for example, are rarely less than $1 anymore.
