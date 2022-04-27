 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How Racine's Armenian community honored Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day with a 200-year-old chalice

Armash Chalice

This silver, ornate chalice dates to the early 1800s. It was donated to the Armenian seminary of Armash, located outside of Istanbul, in the 19th century. 

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — For the first time since the pandemic, members of the Armenian community gathered to remember those killed and the survivors of the Armenian Genocide.

Detail of historic Armenian chalice

The base of one of the historic chalices to be featured in Sunday services at Racine’s Armenian churches shows some of the ornate detail of its design. Each silver chalice is a work of art that stands about a foot tall and measures seven inches across at its base.

Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day is on April 24, which this year fell on a Sunday.

Four Armenian churches in the southeast Wisconsin area — including Racine’s two Armenian churches and two from Milwaukee — gathered at St. Hagop Armenian Church, 4100 Newman Road, to commemorate with a full Divine Liturgy.

Deacon Levon Saryan said to commemorate the occasion, the Holy Communion was prepared with the Armash Chalice, which dates to 1820 and was named for the Holy Mother of God Monastery at Armash (located outside of Istanbul) where it came from.

The chalice is in a private collection in Milwaukee. Saryan said the owner was gracious and allowed the chalice to be used for the service.

“It was a very moving service,” Saryan said. He added that church members gathered together afterward for fellowship.

He added there was a lot of good feeling among the attendees, who seemed relieved the pandemic was behind them, so they were able to meet again in fellowship.

History

Historians generally date the start of the Armenian genocide to April 24, 1915, the day around 250 Armenian intellectuals in Constantinople (now Istanbul) were seized and taken to holding camps. Few of those who were seized survived long.

Ottoman Empire leaders seized the intellectuals believing, that if the Armenian people were deprived of leadership, it would be more difficult for them to organize and resist religious oppression.

Outside of Constantinople sat the Armenian community of Armash, where there was a monastery and seminary to train priests for the church, an important center for Armenian religious life.

During the genocide, the community of Armash was seized and sent on a death march across the Syrian Desert. The monastery and seminary were looted, destroyed and the location was used for a new mosque.

The exact figures are not known, but historians estimate 1-1.5 million died as a result of the forced marches across the Syrian Desert. Those left behind, primarily women and children, were forced to adopt Islamic religion and culture.

Chalice history

At one time, there were two historic chalices in Wisconsin.

Father Daron Stepanian and Levon Saryan

Father Daron Stepanian and Levon Saryan, of the Hagpop Armenian Apostolic Church, perform three services — The Blessing of the Fields, a Requiem for church members who have died, and the Blessing of Madagh — during the annual picnic in July 2021.

One belonged to Saryan and the other to Chuck Hajinian, a member of St. John the Baptist Armenian Church in Greenfield, who has family ties to Racine.

Both men are collectors of Armenian artifacts and together they purchased the chalices as part of a collection of historic items from an estate sale.

Saryan and Hajinian researched the chalices and discovered both dated from the 1800s and were donated to the Armenian seminary of Armash, located outside of Istanbul, in the 19th century.

While they aren’t certain of what happened to the chalices following the genocide, initially the collectors theorize the chalices eventually reached the antiques market in Europe, Saryan said.

However, with further research, Saryan said it was also likely that a priest was able to procure them and they stayed in his family. “It’s hard to know.”

He and Hajinian purchased them from the estate of another Armenian collector.

Both Saryan and Hajinian said from an emotional standpoint, that they feel the chalices belong to the monastery and the Armenian people.

For that reason, Saryan donated his chalice to the Armenian Church in New York City, the headquarters for the local churches. From there, the archbishop took the chalice to Beirut, Lebanon, and donated it to the Armenian Museum.

