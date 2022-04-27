How Racine's Armenian community honored Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day with a 200-year-old chalice

RACINE — For the first time since the pandemic, members of the Armenian community gathered to remember those killed and the survivors of the Armenian Genocide.
Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day is on April 24, which this year fell on a Sunday.
Four Armenian churches in the southeast Wisconsin area — including Racine’s two Armenian churches and two from Milwaukee — gathered at St. Hagop Armenian Church, 4100 Newman Road, to commemorate with a full Divine Liturgy.
Deacon Levon Saryan said to commemorate the occasion, the Holy Communion was prepared with the Armash Chalice, which dates to 1820 and was named for the Holy Mother of God Monastery at Armash (located outside of Istanbul) where it came from.
The chalice is in a private collection in Milwaukee. Saryan said the owner was gracious and allowed the chalice to be used for the service.
“It was a very moving service,” Saryan said. He added that church members gathered together afterward for fellowship.
Historians generally date the start of the Armenian genocide to April 24, 1915, the day around 250 Armenian intellectuals in Constantinople (now Istanbul) were seized and taken to holding camps. Few of those who were seized survived long.
Ottoman Empire leaders seized the intellectuals believing, that if the Armenian people were deprived of leadership, it would be more difficult for them to organize and resist religious oppression.
Outside of Constantinople sat the Armenian community of Armash, where there was a monastery and seminary to train priests for the church, an important center for Armenian religious life.
During the genocide, the community of Armash was seized and sent on a death march across the Syrian Desert. The monastery and seminary were looted, destroyed and the location was used for a new mosque.
The exact figures are not known, but historians estimate 1-1.5 million died as a result of the forced marches across the Syrian Desert. Those left behind, primarily women and children, were forced to adopt Islamic religion and culture.
For that reason, Saryan donated his chalice to the Armenian Church in New York City, the headquarters for the local churches. From there, the archbishop took the chalice to Beirut, Lebanon, and donated it to the Armenian Museum.
Girls perform a traditional Armenian dance at Armenian Picnic in Johnson Park Sunday, June 25, 2017.
The Armenian Picnic, hosted by The St. Hagop Armenian Church held at Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Avenue, featured music, dancing and more Sunday. Many local individuals with Armenian descent attended, but a few came all the way from Europe for the picnic.
Girls perform a traditional Armenian dance at Armenian Picnic in Johnson Park Sunday, June 25, 2017.
Attendees of Armenian Fest 2017 participate in a traditional Armenian dance Sunday at Johnson Park.
Mark Gavoor plays the Oud, a traditional Armenian instrument at Armenian Picnic at Johnson Park Sunday.
A band sports traditional Armenian instruments like the Oud, a guitar-like instrument, and the kanun, a zither-like instrument at Armenian Picnic Sunday.
Sosi Griffiths participates in a traditional Armenian dance at Armenian Picnic Sunday.
Brett Lamantia cooks kebab on the grill at Armenian Fest 2017 Sunday.
Ararat Tokmakjian runs on a grassy knoll at Johnson Park during Armenian Picnic Sunday.
Houan Karapetian checks out his face paint at Armenian Picnic at Johnson Park Sunday.
"Billy Boy" makes balloons for children at Armenian Picnic in Johnson Park Sunday.
"Cuddles The Clown" makes faces while she paints kids' faces at Armenian Picnic Sunday.
Jim Hardy from Racine, plays the clarinet at Armenian Fest Sunday.
Attendees of Armenian Picnic lay out on the grass at Johnson Park Sunday. Hundreds of people from Racine to Europe attended the Armenian Picnic this year.
The base of one of the historic chalices to be featured in Sunday services at Racine’s Armenian churches shows some of the ornate detail of its design. Each silver chalice is a work of art that stands about a foot tall and measures seven inches across at its base.
Father Daron Stepanian and Levon Saryan, of the Hagpop Armenian Apostolic Church, perform three services — The Blessing of the Fields, a Requiem for church members who have died, and the Blessing of Madagh — during the annual picnic in July 2021.