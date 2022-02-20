How Racine Unified is looking to train its next generation of teachers from within

RACINE — Milena Gutierrez hasn’t decided what she wants to do after graduation, but the Park High School senior is dipping her toe into the education pathway.
Through a new district initiative, the Grow Your Own program, Racine Unified School District hopes to entice Racinians to come back and teach at home after college. RUSD implemented the program for the current school year, with its first cohort of nine students in the program.
Students are paid for their time and upon successful completion, receive a letter of intent from the RUSD Human Resources Department guaranteeing them a job in the district after their college graduation.
As a student intern, Gutierrez was assigned to help Mitchell Middle School special education teacher Margaret Tobar with her students. This includes helping students with their work, answering questions or being a “cooler” person to turn to if a student may not necessarily want to turn to the teacher.
“It’s making sure the kids are OK, in the class, or if they need something that they want to tell teachers, like being connected with the kids more than the teachers,” Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez is specifically interested in pursuing special education after years of helping her sisters, both of whom have special needs. If she decides to pursue education, Gutierrez said, she hopes to be the teacher she wishes her sisters had. Being a part of the program helps her feel close to her sisters while she’s at school.
Having Guitierrez in her classroom to help students, Tobar said, provides her students — which she said are a “a little more high-need” — with more support than they might normally receive. It also provides an extra pair of hands to lighten the load that comes with working with young students.
Tobar, a Horlick High School graduate herself, said she wishes the GYO program would have existed when she decided to pursue teaching. She said she had always planned to come back to Racine. Volunteering to be a mentor for possible future educators, Tobar said, was a no-brainer.
“This is something that I’m passionate about,” Tobar said. “I think Racine has a lot of unique qualities and facets, and it’s a good community, we just need people to continue to rally behind it.”
RUSD Executive Director of Academies Alexander DeBaker said the program allows education pathway students — of whom there are about 150, he said — to gain meaningful experience and put them ahead of the curve of other future educators.
Students, according to DeBaker, typically spend 2 to 3 hours a day in their roles as interns. The goal is that, by the end of the semester, students in the program can teach a lesson.
While this provides students with a unique opportunity, RUSD also will reap benefits. RUSD aims to recruit more teachers that look like the people in the community they serve, according to DeBaker.
“We all know that students will learn better from someone who looks like them; one of the things we want to do is increase diversity for RUSD and this is a an avenue in which to do that,” DeBaker said. “So, preparing these students to become teachers get them interested in a given offering this internship, hopefully, they come back to RUSD, which then will lead to our teaching staff looking like our community, which is our ultimate goal.”