How Racine Unified is looking to train its next generation of teachers from within

The teacher shortage is real and worsening

According to a 2019 report from Economic Policy Institute: "The teacher shortage is real, large and growing, and worse than we thought. When indicators of teacher quality — certification, relevant training, experience, etc. — are taken into account, the shortage is even more acute than currently estimated, with high-poverty schools suffering the most from the shortage of credentialed teachers."

A 2016 report from Learning Policy Institute also estimated that the demand for new teachers in the U.S. by 2025 will be around 320,000 while the supply of new teachers will be around 120,000. There's already a gap there. In 2014, the demand for new teachers was approximately 260,000 vs. a supply of 220,000.

These shortages are expected to be worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 in Wisconsin, teacher retirements increased by more than 13% over the year prior. Simultaneously, U.S. birth rate remained relatively unchanged while Wisconsin's birth rate has only dipped slightly, from 10.8 births per 1,000 state residents in 2019 down to 10.4 births in 2020, a decrease of less than 4%.