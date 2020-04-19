How Racine handled three types of last-minute ballots

RACINE — A City of Racine aldermanic election was decided by just three votes and a Racine Unified School District referendum was decided by five votes, according to initial counts following the April 7 election.
As such, how every individual ballot was handled in the atypical election — which featured voting rules being changed less than 24 hours before polling places opened — could make a difference in the closest elections.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled, on the day before the election, that all absentee ballots must be delivered or postmarked by Election Day, April 7.
That decision overruled a federal judge who had said a week earlier an extension should have been given to allow absentee voters to get their ballots in, because of the pandemic.
Both Racine’s 12th District election and the School Board referendum are undergoing recounts.
The Journal Times asked the City of Racine Clerk’s Office how last-minute ballots in three scenarios were handled. Here are City Clerk Tara Coolidge’s responses:
If a ballot arrived in the mail on April 7 without a postmark, is it still counted?
Yes, all ballots received before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, were counted at the polling location that same night. The county is (the) official holder of the envelopes after Election Day so I would not be able to get an actual count at this point in time.
If a ballot arrived after April 7 and it is not postmarked, is it counted? If a postmark was not available, the meter date was used as backup information to help election officials assess the envelope. And either a postmark or, in absence of a postmark, a meter date was used to determine if the ballot was acceptable.
Are there any situations in which an absentee ballot arrives by April 7, is postmarked or delivered in person on time, but would not be counted? If so, what is it/what are they? In the City of Racine, all ballots received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 were counted at the polling locations. All ballots received after that date were counted on Monday, April 13. A ballot would not be counted if the certificate was incomplete and could not be rehabilitated —examples: no witness signature, no full witness address, no voter signature, no voter signature date.
Drive-thru tent
Mayor at the polls
Checking the clipboard
Voting in her car
Line of cars
Ask me about elections
Filling out a ballot at Festival
Drive-thru voting
Dropping in their ballot
Pulling in
Checking in
Geared up for voting
Guard at the polls
Waiting for voters
Waiting for cars
Staying safe
Fries with that?
Drive-thru voting
Checking voters in, in Racine
Jon Truckey
Rep. Robin Vos in Burlington
Dogs can't vote
Guard at the polls
More curbside voting in Burlington
Curbside voting in Burlington
Drive-up voting in Burlington
Poll workers suit up
Finished ballot
Absentee dropoff
A question
Semi-typical polling place
Town of Waterford voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Voting in Rochester
Voting in Rochester
Voting in Rochester
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.