How Racine handled three types of last-minute ballots

The Journal Times asked the City of Racine Clerk’s Office how last-minute ballots in three scenarios were handled. Here are City Clerk Tara Coolidge’s responses:

If a ballot arrived in the mail on April 7 without a postmark, is it still counted?

Yes, all ballots received before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, were counted at the polling location that same night. The county is (the) official holder of the envelopes after Election Day so I would not be able to get an actual count at this point in time.

If a ballot arrived after April 7 and it is not postmarked, is it counted? If a postmark was not available, the meter date was used as backup information to help election officials assess the envelope. And either a postmark or, in absence of a postmark, a meter date was used to determine if the ballot was acceptable.