You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
How Racine handled three types of last-minute ballots
1 comment

How Racine handled three types of last-minute ballots

RACINE — A City of Racine aldermanic election was decided by just three votes and a Racine Unified School District referendum was decided by five votes, according to initial counts following the April 7 election.

As such, how every individual ballot was handled in the atypical election — which featured voting rules being changed less than 24 hours before polling places opened — could make a difference in the closest elections.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled, on the day before the election, that all absentee ballots must be delivered or postmarked by Election Day, April 7.

That decision overruled a federal judge who had said a week earlier an extension should have been given to allow absentee voters to get their ballots in, because of the pandemic.

Both Racine’s 12th District election and the School Board referendum are undergoing recounts.

City Clerk Tara Coolidge

Coolidge

The Journal Times asked the City of Racine Clerk’s Office how last-minute ballots in three scenarios were handled. Here are City Clerk Tara Coolidge’s responses:

If a ballot arrived in the mail on April 7 without a postmark, is it still counted?

Yes, all ballots received before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, were counted at the polling location that same night. The county is (the) official holder of the envelopes after Election Day so I would not be able to get an actual count at this point in time.

If a ballot arrived after April 7 and it is not postmarked, is it counted? If a postmark was not available, the meter date was used as backup information to help election officials assess the envelope. And either a postmark or, in absence of a postmark, a meter date was used to determine if the ballot was acceptable.

Are there any situations in which an absentee ballot arrives by April 7, is postmarked or delivered in person on time, but would not be counted? If so, what is it/what are they? In the City of Racine, all ballots received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 were counted at the polling locations. All ballots received after that date were counted on Monday, April 13. A ballot would not be counted if the certificate was incomplete and could not be rehabilitated —examples: no witness signature, no full witness address, no voter signature, no voter signature date.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News