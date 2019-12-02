How Peoria helped reduce disparities for black residents after 24/7 report

“The goal with this program is to take people that are under-credentialed within the community and giving them the ability to go into the top five skills gaps in that region so after certification, there’s a guaranteed job,” she said. “We’re taking someone who is receiving food stamps, rental assistance and we’re now making that person a taxpayer for life ... we’re making an investment in people.”

Going down, in a good way

Gordon-Booth wasn’t the only person spurred into action. Peoria had been on 24/7 Wall Street’s top 10 list in previous years and, in early 2016, The Peoria Journal Star chronicled an increase in activity among activities and community organizations and city officials to address the community’s disparities.

And it appears some progress has been made. In 2017, Peoria moved to No. 2 on the national list, in 2018 to No. 5 and this year it was ranked No. 7.

Gordon-Booth said that while there were some people who saw the listing and weren’t surprised, there are still some who refuse to believe it.