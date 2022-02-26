How Pancake Day is returning, changing and won't be changing in 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT — Same pancakes. Same sausage. Different weekend. Different location.

After 2018, and after running Pancake Day for 64 years, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine disbanded. Pancake Day was taken over by Roma Lodge, but got off to a bit of a stutter step. After the first event in May 2019, the next two years’ events were canceled due to COVID-19.

With the event still two months away, Roma Lodge — the organization born out of a fraternity of Italian-American immigrants in Racine — is getting the word out about the changes. And what will be the same.

“It’s going to be the same format. We’re going to have seconds, sausages and all that stuff,” said one of the organizers, Mark Mano.

For one, Pancake Day won’t be at Festival Hall in Downtown Racine, but rather at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

It also will be on a different weekend. Instead of being the first Saturday of May, it will instead be on the final Saturday of April, April 30.

Roma Lodge is seeking corporate sponsors and volunteers. To learn more, call Mano at 813-523-7052.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.