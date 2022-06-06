How one elevator encounter fostered a four-year friendship at Park High School

RACINE — Zyrianna Carey was stuck and needed help.

It was the end of a school day during Carey’s freshman year at Park High School, and her wheelchair was caught in an elevator.

Instructor Melissa Schmidt saw Carey, moved her out of the elevator and helped Carey calm down before getting the assistance she required.

That was the start of a relationship that flourished over the years.

“Ever since that day, (Schmidt) has been checking up on me,” Carey said.

Carey’s perseverance, aided by Schmidt’s guidance, contributed to Carey being one of about 300 graduates from Park, 1901 12th St.

Quote "I can’t let this wheelchair rule me. I got to rule the wheelchair." Zyrianna Carey, 2022 Park High School graduate

Carey has spina bifida, a disease that impacts one’s spine and can cause physical disabilities.

She uses a wheelchair and was often frustrated by that fact, but recently became more secure with it.

“I used to beat myself up about it, like, ‘Dang, I’m stuck in this wheelchair and I can’t do certain things that people can do,’” Carey said. “That’s when I had to realize I can do what anybody else can do … I can’t let this wheelchair rule me. I got to rule the wheelchair.”

Carey isn’t sure what post-high school life will entail, but she may attend Gateway Technical College. Carey is also interested in traveling and photography. Her favorite course was child development, so she may eventually work with kids.

Schmidt, an early childhood and education pathway teacher, taught the child development class and had Carey as a student for three years. Schmidt said Carey took to the course quickly and is an excellent verbal communicator.

“She’s very intelligent in her knowledge of children,” Schmidt said. “She’s a natural at it.”

Schmidt said Carey often engages in class discussion, is driven and has a positive disposition.

“She really wants to be successful, and we’re trying to find the tools to make her successful,” Schmidt said. “She’s always got a smile on her face.”

Carey often asks Schmidt for advice with a school or life issue, and they figure out what to do. The teacher and student developed trust over the years, and Schmidt will miss seeing Carey’s confidence and happiness.

“Having (Carey) for three years is really cool, because we develop a relationship and then we become really close,” Schmidt said.

Carey agreed. “(Schmidt) just listens to me when I come in there and makes me feel like I’m important, that this wheelchair doesn’t define who I am,” Carey said. “She just sees me for me, and I thought that was so sweet.”

Indeed, a challenge in high school was “letting people see it’s more to me than just a wheelchair,” Carey said.

That has occurred to some degree, plus Carey has grown more confident. After overcoming many obstacles, including an elevator issue, she is ready for what the future holds.

“I didn’t ask to be this way, but I am,” Carey said. “I’m capable of doing whatever I want.”

