How much does Wisconsin not having a job search requirement for unemployment benefits affect worker shortage?

When asked Monday afternoon in a meeting with The Journal Times Editorial Board about the move by Republicans to get rid of the job search waiver in order to encourage people to get back to work, Evers said he believes economic recovery will come from ending the pandemic through vaccinations, not weakening welfare while the pandemic is still active.

“We should leave it as-is,” he said of the job search waiver.

“I would encourage Sen. Nass to encourage folks to get a shot. The more people we can get vaccinated, the better off the recovery will be,” Evers continued. “I’d love all our leaders … to reach out to their constituents: ‘If you want have impact on our recovery, please get a shot.’ ”

Nass has taken the Evers administration’s inaction on undoing the waiver as negligence of the worker shortage.

“Unfortunately, Governor Evers and his administration is ignoring the critical shortage of workers impacting almost every sector of the state’s economy. The legislature will act quickly to restore the work search requirement,” Nass said in a May 7 statement. “We need every able-bodied person to re-enter Wisconsin’s workforce to rebuild our economy.”