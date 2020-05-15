How long will Racine’s order continue? It’s unclear.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — While Kenosha County has withdrawn its local Safer at Home order with officials saying they cannot legally enforce it, the City of Racine’s order is still in effect.

The city’s order is set to continue until 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, the day after Memorial Day. But it was unclear as of Friday whether it could be extended beyond that date.

At a press conference on Thursday, Racine Mayor Cory Mason said, “There is nothing magical about any one date … It’s not on a specific date. It is with data and bench marks that we will move forward.”

Mason outlined four measures that need to happen locally:

“We need community-wide testing and I’m thrilled we’ll start that on Monday.”

“We need community tracing so we can get a hold of this so we get a hold of this and figure out how it’s spreading.”

“We need to see our cases going down and the curve flatten, which we are not seeing. We are still seeing an increase.”

“We need people to be practicing good social distancing ubiquitously and repeatedly.”

Statewide, of 133,873 COVID-19 tests conducted to date across the state, 11,275 came back positive, a rate of 8.4%, according to state data provided Thursday.