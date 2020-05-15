You are the owner of this article.
How long will Racine’s order continue? It’s unclear.
Safer at Home

How long will Racine’s order continue? It’s unclear.

Mason press conference

Wearing a face mask, Racine Mayor Cory Mason talks at a press conference on Thursday at City Hall about why the city extended the Safer at Home order in Racine. He also outlined benchmarks that the city should reach before things are considered safe. 

 Stephanie Jones

RACINE — While Kenosha County has withdrawn its local Safer at Home order with officials saying they cannot legally enforce it, the City of Racine’s order is still in effect. 

The city’s order is set to continue until 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, the day after Memorial Day. But it was unclear as of Friday whether it could be extended beyond that date.

At a press conference on Thursday, Racine Mayor Cory Mason said, “There is nothing magical about any one date … It’s not on a specific date. It is with data and bench marks that we will move forward.”

Mason outlined four measures that need to happen locally:

  • “We need community-wide testing and I’m thrilled we’ll start that on Monday.”
  • “We need community tracing so we can get a hold of this so we get a hold of this and figure out how it’s spreading.”
  • “We need to see our cases going down and the curve flatten, which we are not seeing. We are still seeing an increase.”
  • “We need people to be practicing good social distancing ubiquitously and repeatedly.”

Statewide, of 133,873 COVID-19 tests conducted to date across the state, 11,275 came back positive, a rate of 8.4%, according to state data provided Thursday.

However, at the county level, approximately 15.9% of tests have come back positive and at the city level, the rate is about 20%.

When asked about hospital capacity concerns, Mason said he didn’t want to speak for the Ascension Health care hospital system. But he said he does talk to Ascension officials regularly and, “I would say they have it under control, but I would also say they have seen a number of cases. And those are reflected in the increased positive cases we are seeing.”

He also went on to say, “I don’t think the system is overwhelmed at this point and that is a factor we could and should look at because we don’t want to overwhelm the healthcare system. But it’s not the only factor.”

Managing Editor

Stephanie Jones is the managing editor for The Journal Times. To stay informed about what is going on in Racine County, subscribe at journaltimes.com/subscribenow. It's only about 10 cents per day for a digital subscription.

