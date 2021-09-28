RACINE — “Where did the time go?” said Kortendick Ace Hardware President Russell Kortendick Jr. when asked to look back at the store’s 70 years in business.

Kortendick Ace was established in 1951 by Russell Kortendick Sr. He opened his first store at 1518 State St., then another at 3301 Douglas Ave. in 1959. He went on to open other stores in Gurnee, Illinois, in 1975, and one on Green Bay Road in 1980.

70th celebration Kortendick Ace is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2021 with a special event from Oct. 1-3. The weekend-long event will offer daily coupons, sales, raffles and product demonstrations for customers who visit the store at 3806 Douglas Avenue.

The Kortendick family carries on Russell Sr.’s legacy at its only remaining location, 3806 Douglas Ave. Russell Jr. has been president of the store since 1983. His children, Brian and Pam, are third generation co-owners.

Brian, whose the younger of the siblings, and Pam have been working at the store since they were high school aged. Brian said he has been with the store for about 20 years now.

Brian looks up to his father and his older sister in running the business. “But they look up to me, too,” he said.

“It’s fun to work with your family,” Pam said. “Not everybody can say that. I’m happy to say we enjoy working together and we all bring talents and experiences to the business.”

Patting her dad on the shoulder, Pam added: “I like learning from this guy. He’s pretty smart.”

Throughout its 70 years of business, Kortendick Ace has received several Best of Racine County awards for Best Neighborhood Hardware Store and contributed to community organizations such as Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, Tex Reynolds’ Toys For Tots and the Racine Raiders.

The store has seen generations of customers coming in, with many customers even bringing in their grandchildren to the store. Russell Jr. remembered when a customer brought in a paint stick that belonged to the State Street location from at least 60 years ago.

“I think it’s a trusting relationship we’ve built over the years. They can trust us to know that they can come here, get taken care of, find products, get questions answered,” Pam said.

Employees, too, have built a longstanding relationship with Kortendick Ace and its owning family. “People that have been with us 25-30 years, we’ve seen their kids grow up and get married. There’s no doubt, they’re family,” Russell Jr. said.

When asked what keeps Kortendick Ace successful, Russell Jr. shared: “Just don’t let off the gas. I don’t have a crystal ball; you don’t know what’s coming around the corner … If you’re on top of it, you can handle it easier. But if you’re not paying attention, asleep at the wheel, then you won’t be able to handle it.”

For Brian, creativity with owning and operating the business keeps him motivated. “You’ve got a lot of latitude to take on projects as you wish. You gotta unlock the door every day, turn the open sign on, but there’s creativity too.”

