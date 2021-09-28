Kortendick Ace Hardware, 3806 Douglas Ave., has been a mainstay in the community for nearly 70 years. It's one reason why it's repeatedly been selected as Best Neighborhood Hardware by readers of The Journal Times.
Kortendick Ace Hardware was established in 1951 by Russell L. Kortendick, pictured here in a sharp bowtie and suit. He opened his first store at 1518 State St., then another store at 3301 Douglas Ave. in 1959.
RACINE — “Where did the time go?” said Kortendick Ace Hardware President Russell Kortendick Jr. when asked to look back at the store’s 70 years in business.
Kortendick Ace was established in 1951 by Russell Kortendick Sr. He opened his first store at 1518 State St., then another at 3301 Douglas Ave. in 1959. He went on to open other stores in Gurnee, Illinois, in 1975, and one on Green Bay Road in 1980.
The Kortendick family carries on Russell Sr.’s legacy at its only remaining location, 3806 Douglas Ave. Russell Jr. has been president of the store since 1983. His children, Brian and Pam, are third generation co-owners.
Brian, whose the younger of the siblings, and Pam have been working at the store since they were high school aged. Brian said he has been with the store for about 20 years now.
Brian looks up to his father and his older sister in running the business. “But they look up to me, too,” he said.
“It’s fun to work with your family,” Pam said. “Not everybody can say that. I’m happy to say we enjoy working together and we all bring talents and experiences to the business.”
Patting her dad on the shoulder, Pam added: “I like learning from this guy. He’s pretty smart.”
Throughout its 70 years of business, Kortendick Ace has received several Best of Racine County awards for Best Neighborhood Hardware Store and contributed to community organizations such as Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, Tex Reynolds’ Toys For Tots and the Racine Raiders.
The store has seen generations of customers coming in, with many customers even bringing in their grandchildren to the store. Russell Jr. remembered when a customer brought in a paint stick that belonged to the State Street location from at least 60 years ago.
“I think it’s a trusting relationship we’ve built over the years. They can trust us to know that they can come here, get taken care of, find products, get questions answered,” Pam said.
Employees, too, have built a longstanding relationship with Kortendick Ace and its owning family. “People that have been with us 25-30 years, we’ve seen their kids grow up and get married. There’s no doubt, they’re family,” Russell Jr. said.
When asked what keeps Kortendick Ace successful, Russell Jr. shared: “Just don’t let off the gas. I don’t have a crystal ball; you don’t know what’s coming around the corner … If you’re on top of it, you can handle it easier. But if you’re not paying attention, asleep at the wheel, then you won’t be able to handle it.”
For Brian, creativity with owning and operating the business keeps him motivated. “You’ve got a lot of latitude to take on projects as you wish. You gotta unlock the door every day, turn the open sign on, but there’s creativity too.”
Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots
Peter Lehman sorts through containers full of Lego building blocks to assemble a spaceship on Oct. 1 in the City Hall Annex basement in the Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots headquarters.
The organization also accepts monetary donations and donations of new toys.
Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots
Peter Lehman sorts through containers full of Lego building blocks to assemble a spaceship on Oct. 1 in the City Hall Annex basement in the Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots headquarters.
Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots
Dottie Williams and Josie Yunk sort and assemble outfits for various Barbie and other doll figures on Oct. 1 in the City Hall Annex basement in the Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots headquarters.
Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots
Bill Binetti works on sanding an old metal toy dump truck on Oct. 1 in the City Hall Annex basement in the Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots headquarters.
Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots
Keith Sorenson carefully uses oil-based paint to give new life to a children's toy pedal car on Oct. 1 in the City Hall Annex basement in the Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots headquarters.
Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots
Bill Binetti works on sanding an old metal toy dump truck on Oct. 1 in the City Hall Annex basement in the Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots headquarters.
Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots
Keith Sorenson carefully uses oil-based paint to give new life to a children's toy pedal car on Oct. 1 in the City Hall Annex basement in the Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots headquarters.
Kortendick Ace is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2021 with a special event from Oct. 1-3. The weekend-long event will offer daily coupons, sales, raffles and product demonstrations for customers who visit the store at 3806 Douglas Avenue.