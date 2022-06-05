How Jojin Van Winkle of Mount Pleasant tells stories through video

Jojin Van Winkle is able to lucid dream. In the dreams, she is able to create the illusion that she’s flying, as if she were a drone hovering over what’s down below.

She can’t lucid dream every night, but she tries.

“It’s like being able to have your own little movie at night,” she said.

Now, she wants to create similar situations for others. Lucid dreaming can be very similar to immersive environments created by artists. Immersive art harnesses technology such as virtual reality, holography and digital projection to enable viewers to be surrounded with and engage with the art.

“I love to make art that induces the viewer, the maker and the audience in that way,” she said. “Storytelling is at the heart of what I like to do with my art.”

Van Winkle, a filmmaker and cinematographer, was recently selected as a Racine Art Museum 2022 Artist Fellow. She uses 16-millimeter film cameras, high-definition video cameras, DSLRs and smartphones to make films, videos and photographs. In her documenting and editing processes, slow-motion, fast motion and layered imagery recur.

Four $3,000 Artist Fellowships and one $1,500 Emerging Artist Award are presented, which may be used for any expenses that will assist in the development of new work and advance their artistic careers, i.e. equipment and supply purchases, studio rental or travel. The recipients were selected based on quality of artwork submitted.

All five recipients will be featured in solo exhibitions presented at RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. A full-color exhibition catalogue will be printed to accompany the RAM Artist Fellowship and Emerging Artist Exhibition 2023, Aug. 30-Dec. 2, 2023.

RAM Curator of Exhibitions Lena Vigna said Van Winkle combines “engaging content” and a “playfulness” with her chosen medium as she creates “experimental” video work.

“The formats and the output varies — with works that range from documentary-influenced to performance-oriented,” Vigna said in a statement. “Using a medium that historically hasn’t been shown at RAM or Wustum much, Van Winkle offers audiences a new way to experience contemporary art.”

Beginning in art

The point when she consciously became aware of contemporary art was a series of three events during a summer in high school.

First, she visited the Art Institute of Chicago. She saw the Georgia O’Keefe exhibition there and loved it.

Second, she went to the Museum of Modern Art in New York and saw Jackson Pollock’s work. She cried, for she was so moved.

“I had never seen anything like that,” she said. “It was amazing to see pieces that made me laugh or cry.”

Third, she became an exchange student in Germany.

“Those three events happening really allowed me to start seeing the world through different lenses,” Van Winkle said.

During her stay overseas, she brought along a 35-millimeter camera. Spending time in a country where German was the main language taught her a lot — and not only how to be more fluent in the language.

“I was alone in my own mind and was able to see the world, have constructive solitude that wasn’t pressured around high school activities. I had these periods of time where I could take walks with my camera and document the world,” she said. “When one travels, the world opens up in a new way. I was able to document that. That’s how I think art found me and I found art.”

She originally pursued art because she thrives on having the opportunity to observe, she said. She loves documenting things.

“This type of art allowed me to be with lots of different types of people in different spaces,” she said of documentary and filmmaking. “I get to interact with and talk with people, be a part of people’s lives. It directly allowed me to engage in life in a broader way than in a studio. There’s so many ways to live your life, and art is a way of putting a magnifying glass to that and allowing you to study it as well as enjoy it.”

What she likes about creating her artwork is the opportunity to be transported in a variety of ways, she said, such as capturing a moment through photography. She said the genre allows for artists to create something realistic or abstract and creative. It depends what the artist does with the content collected, and what is done during post production or editing.

“The options are numerous,” she said.

With moving images and film, you can hold on to time, she said: “You can be fluid in it, talk about the past and think about the future.”

Fellowship plans and current work

Van Winkle has been in Wisconsin a total of nine years. She grew up in Indiana, earned her bachelor’s degree in Chicago, stayed there for a decade, then moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison to earn a master’s degree.

“That’s how I came to know and now love Wisconsin. I think it’s so beautiful,” Van Winkle said. “I love the lake. Lake Michigan is amazing.”

She began working at Carthage College and moved to Mount Pleasant in 2018.

To be selected as a fellow is “a tremendous honor” and she is “thrilled excited,” she said.

She said since there’s plenty of wonderful artists out there, to have the chance to be chosen for the fellowship “feels like luck and feels like hard work in the past has paid off.”

In the fellowship, she said she hopes to create all new work for her exhibition and begin something immersive. She’s also excited to connect with her students through her combined teaching and exhibition.

She is still in the research stage and is unsure of content, or which direction the body of work may go such as more video work or VR work, but she intends to purchase some more technology and gear to focus on it.

A body of work, “The Destruction Project,” was on display at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and is a multimedia, documentary-based video and audio installation that examines the roles of destruction and its counterpoints of resilience in rural areas. But Van Winkle said it’s a multi-stage project and is ongoing because of the pandemic.

This project unpacks destruction in three chapters: destruction as entertainment, destruction as rejuvenation and destruction as irreversible. She hopes to finish the second and third phases.

She’s also been working on a series called The Meditations, which comprises of silent videos from walks she’s taking, which has been very accessible for her to do during the pandemic, she said. Two of them were on display at Carthage College.

She’s been doing an inter-disciplinary online residency this spring, consisting of artists from Ireland, Chile, Canada and the U.S. During it she’s created short videos and has been able to meet people and travel virtually all over the world.

Van Winkle hopes to keep her art practice multi-fold, to have the opportunity for more university galleries to connect with art students.

She’s also hoping to be a part of more contemporary art exhibitions, and wants to focus more on her film practice and continue her screenplay practice beyond RAM.

“Digital and moving images are at the core of our contemporary culture,” Van Winkle said. “We’re a visual culture. If you have a smartphone. You can take photos, take video, talk to people around the world. We are so centered around the visual image, not that painting isn’t also visual, but in terms of connecting with contemporary culture, photos and film allows that bridge for contemporary art.”

