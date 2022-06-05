How Gandhi, MLK continue to inspire Park High School's Key Club

RACINE — The Park High School Key Club celebrated its tenth anniversary with leadership training disguised as fun.

On Thursday, May 18, Key Club members first interacted with Prasad Gollanapalli, the managing trustee of the Gandhi King Foundation in India, and then went off to the woods to interact with nature and test their resiliency at Boundless Adventures, in Kenosha County.

Jeff Wilkins, school counselor and Key Club advisor, said the purpose of the organization is to help students develop their leadership potential and encourage service leadership.

“We really want to make Park High School and the surrounding community a better place,” he said.

The Club is sponsored by Kiwanis West whose motto is: Change the world one child at a time.

Marybeth Zuhlke, who has long represented the Kiwanis on the Key Club team, spent the day as a mentor but found inspiration herself.

Ghandi-King

Zuhlke explained the day started with a Facetime conversation with Gollanapalli, who is a Gandhi scholar and a visiting professor at many universities in the U.S.

He visited Park High School in 2019 and made such an impression that Key Club has kept “Be the Change” as their message and logo. The motto comes from the Mahatma Gandhi quote, “Be the change you want to see in the world.”

Following the visit, Gollanapalli has remained in touch with the Park High School Key Club.

Gollanapalli addressed the students from Miami, where he had just landed. He talked about Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., their shared vision for peace and respect, and the importance of being in nature.

Each student introduced themselves and read a quote, something that was meaningful to them.

“(Gollanapalli) stressed that we all have to work together to be peaceful, to make a better world, and each one of us is important in this connection,” Zuhlke said.

Wilkins said the students were “transfixed by his voice and his message.”

Gollanapalli was glad to hear the students were spending the day in nature because in the Indian cultures, nature is revered, Wilkins explained.

He added, “In the interaction between nature and humans, there’s a reverence that we need to reestablish or keep for nature.”

Adventures

After the meeting, the students were off the Boundless Adventures, near Bristol, to test their resiliency.

The group was told there are three Boundless Adventures in the U.S.: one in New York, one in Boston, and now one in Kenosha County.

The adventure park without any rides allows the students to complete obstacles in the forest and includes ziplining. It has been described as an aerial playground.

Zuhlke said it was quite the feeling to go from the noise of the highway to the quiet of the forest.

The seven students from Key Club who participated in the day were all female and were given a female coach, Hunter Sazell, who helped them with strategies to accomplish the obstacles they encountered as they made their way through the forest.

At each stage, there would be two-three obstacles – a plank walk, a climb- and then a zip line, the reward for completing the obstacle.

“It was extremely challenging,” Zuhlke said

As the students went from obstacle to obstacle, the other students shouted encouragements.

At the end of the day, the students were asked what they learned. They said: perseverance, to never give up, and the importance of facing your fears.

Wilkins described the group as “one of the most motivated groups that I’ve had.”

He said the group was made up entirely of freshmen.

“I feel blessed as a coach and advisor because I’ll really be able to see the growth over the next couple of years,” Wilkins said.

Adventures

Chris Saimond, the general manager of Boundless Adventures, said these kinds of transformative experiences are a common occurrence and it makes going to work a pleasure.

“It is very inspiring to see kids climbing, gaining confidence, and doing things they’ve never done before,” he said.

Saimond said Boundless Adventures has different levels of challenges that are appropriate for people of all ages, including courses that are lower to the ground.

He said the challenges help people go beyond what they thought they could do.

