KENOSHA — The Wisconsin National Guard, which serves under the orders of the Wisconsin governor, says that it fulfilled “all requests for assistance we received via official channels” for assistance to put down riots after Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23.
Both the National Guard and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian are saying that the guard, since it isn’t a standing army, couldn’t have mobilized much faster than it did to Kenosha last summer. “It takes time for them to get down here,” Antaramian said in an interview Friday morning. “The Guard responded. The governor responded. Everyone responded well.”
Still, top Wisconsin conservatives are charging that Gov. Tony Evers did not act strongly enough to discourage violence and looting. They also allege that he delayed in deploying the Guard, a claim refuted by the governor, the Guard and Antaramian.
When asked if the Guard should’ve responded more quickly last summer, Antaramian said Friday “I don’t know that they could’ve,” adding that every request for more Guardsmen was met.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, and Rebecca Kleefisch — the former lieutenant governor and a possible 2022 gubernatorial candidate — while speaking at a June 19 Lincoln Day Dinner at The Italian American Club in Kenosha did also call into question that his comments within hours of the shooting “inflamed” the unrest.
2022 matters
How preventable was the violence, destruction and two deaths in the days following Jacob Blake being shot last August? It’s a question that will be brought up repeatedly on the campaign trail as Gov. Tony Evers seeks reelection in 2022.
The prevailing narrative also could have an impact on Donald Trump’s reputation as Republican leadership wrestles with how to deal with the dividing but energizing ex-president who outperformed expectations in Kenosha while still losing Wisconsin in the 2020 election.
The gist of it
The Wisconsin National Guard, which serves under the orders of the governor, says that it fulfilled “all requests for assistance we received via official channels” for assistance to put down riots after Jacob Blake was shot on Aug. 23, according to an email from Maj. Joe Trovato.
Still, leading Wisconsin conservatives are charging that Evers did not act strongly enough to discourage violence and looting. They also allege his statement within hours of the shooting “inflamed” the unrest which followed.
“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight,” Evers tweeted Aug. 23. “While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., smiles after his speech at a Lincoln Day Dinner on Saturday in Kenosha.
In an interview at the Lincoln Day Dinner, Johnson said of the tweets: “All I know is, Gov. Evers his statements were not helpful at all. I would term those as ‘inciteful’ (sic). He didn’t show any leadership. He didn’t tell people we weren’t going to allow this to happen.”
Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch spoke to a crowd of more than 100 Saturday in Kenosha during a Lincoln Day Dinner at The Italian A…
“We are going to make Tony Evers a one-term Democrat,” Kleefisch said during a speech at the Lincoln Day event.
Republicans have been rallying support within their base by vilifying Evers’ response to riots in Kenosha last summer, blaming him for not calling in the National Guard sooner and in greater force. Stirring negative sentiment toward the current governor could be instrumental in unseating him at the ballot box in 2022.
Demonstrators crowd around an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on the night of Aug. 25 in Kenosha.
Phone calls
Steil said that Kenosha leaders had been begging for more help that wasn’t coming fast enough. Steil said in a recent speech that, on Aug. 24, he received a previously unreported phone call from Antaramian, Sheriff David Beth and then-Police Chief Daniel Miskinis where they asked the congressman: “What is the federal government able to provide specifically?”
Steil said he replied by calling the White House and — after being put on hold and bounced around the White House’s switchboard — speaking with Trump directly.
According to Steil, Trump said: “You’re calling me, but your governor hasn’t called me,” to which Steil replied: “I cannot explain to you my governor’s actions, but I can tell you the people of the City of Kenosha need assistance.”
On Aug. 25, Meadows said on Fox News that Evers had rejected federal help. The next day, after two people were killed and a third seriously injured by Rittenhouse, Evers reportedly accepted the aid. However, that aid reportedly mainly consisted of coordinating other states’ National Guards bolstering Wisconsin’s — conversations that had already begun without help from Washington, according to Evers’ office.
According to an email from an Evers spokeswoman: “The Trump Administration did not speak to the governor until Tuesday (Aug. 25) afternoon — 2:45 p.m. call with Meadows, 3:15 p.m. call with President Trump — well after the governor had already authorized the Wisconsin National Guard, declared a State of Emergency in response, and announced he would be doubling the Guard presence in Kenosha to 250 members on Tuesday night.”
When asked via email: “Is it accurate to say that Donald Trump’s words/actions had any effect on how many troops were sent to Kenosha and how quickly they arrived?” Trovato, the spokesman for the Wisconsin National Guard, replied: “All troops that served in Kenosha last summer did so in a state active duty status, meaning they were all under the command and control of the Governor. The out-of-state troops responded under an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request from the State of Wisconsin and then fell under the command and control of the Governor. No National Guard troops served in a federalized status. All National Guard troops mobilized at the direction of Gov. Evers.”
Added the governor’s spokeswoman: “To date, the only assistance that has been provided by the federal government in our response has been additional FBI and U.S. Marshal support.”
During Friday’s interview, Antaramian said that, during that Aug. 24 phone call with Steil, he and Kenosha’s other leaders were seeking “more equipment and funds” as they waited for more Guardsmen to arrive.
Credit to whom?
The emcee of the June 19 Lincoln Day Dinner, Brian Schimming — executive director and chief operating officer of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority under then-Gov. Scott Walker, he’s also been a radio host and lobbyist — said at the event: “What it took to get help for Kenosha was the call from that guy (pointing to Steil) to the president of the United States.”
To applause from the Lincoln Day Dinner crowd, Steil said in his speech: “Ultimately, through the president’s actions, he (Trump) really, truly helped the City of Kenosha.”
This is a narrative contested by the Evers administration, noting in particular that Trump neither publicly nor directly ordered any troops or resources to Kenosha. The only federal officers known to have been in Kenosha were a smattering of FBI agents and U.S. Marshals; all National Guard troops serve under states, despite the name implying they are “national.”
Amid the unrest, the National Guard’s leaders seemed uninterested in what Trump was saying.
Then, during a news conference on Aug. 26, a reporter asked the adjutant general of the Wisconsin National Guard, Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp: “Are you worried about the president tweeting about it as if it’s his decision, that it will escalate tensions here?” Knapp replied: “I don’t worry about the president’s tweets.”
What brought an end to it?
What actually brought an end to the violence is up for debate.
Making arrests “in particular individuals from outside the community who’re coming to Kenosha to cause disturbances,” Steil said, was a difference-maker. “Once those criminals knew that they risked arrest for their behavior and once there was a police and law enforcement force of scale necessary to enforce the rule of law, public safety was re-established by Wednesday evening.”
Others, including Antaramian, have said it’s more complicated than that.
There was fear of more violence spawned by the Rittenhouse shootings as well as the typical winding down of high emotions — riots rarely last more than a couple of days, even in extreme cases. Antaramian said that the beginnings of community conversations between young protesters and local authorities also helped deter violence.
More than 120 photos from Aug. 25 protest in Kenosha, from peaceful speeches to deadly end
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
Kenosha, unrest and 2020
Kenosha’s unrest has been linked to an increase in Trump votes, or at least a decrease in votes for Joe Biden, during the 2020 election.
An analysis titled “Civil Unrest in Kenosha Likely Helped Donald Trump” was published in May 2021 by the blog Political Kiwi. It concluded that, in the 2020 presidential election “Biden under-performed in every single township in Kenosha County, relative to” expected voting outcomes based on correlations between education level as well as Hillary Clinton’s 2016 performance. Biden also performed worse than Clinton did in 2016 in Kenosha County, despite Biden flipping the state in 2020 after Clinton lost it four years earlier.
Garbage and dump trucks were set ablaze on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid rioting.