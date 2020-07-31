How does the new statewide mask mandate affect Racine’s order?

In a statement Thursday, Racine Mayor Cory Mason said, "The science has clearly shown that wearing a mask is one of the most effective tools we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Putting on a mask simply says you care about the health of your friends, neighbors, and the community. I thank the Governor for his leadership in instituting a policy statewide. As we see increases in both cases and deaths nationally, across the state, and locally, we all need to do our part to protect one another. Doing so is the only way we will be able to reopen the economy, get kids safely back in the classroom, and find some resemblance of normalcy."