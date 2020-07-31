How does the new statewide mask mandate affect Racine’s order?

Less than 24 hours after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced a statewide mask order for Wisconsin, Republicans in the Senate have signaled plans to convene in an attempt to strike it down.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a Friday statement that Senate Republicans "stand ready to convene the body to end the Governor’s order, which includes the mask mandate."
"The Governor has caved to the pressure of liberal groups on this," Fitzgerald said. "How can we trust that the he won’t cave again and stop schools that choose in-person instruction this fall? There are bigger issues at play here, and my caucus members stand ready to fight back.”
Fitzgerald did not indicate when the Senate might convene to take up the matter. The GOP-led Legislature has not met in more than 100 days, despite calls by Democratic members to take up legislation related to COVID-19, police procedures and unemployment benefits.
Announced Thursday by Evers, the state mask order as of Friday was set to go into effect Saturday, Aug. 1.
Under the new order, which expires Sept. 28, everyone age 5 and older must wear a face covering when indoors or in any enclosed space open to the public including outdoor bars and restaurants, public transit and outdoor park structures. The order does not apply to people in private residences. Face coverings are strongly recommended in all other settings where people may come in contact with others, including outdoors when maintaining physical distance is not possible. A violation of the order would not bring any criminal penalties but could result in a $200 fine.
More than a dozen Wisconsin sheriffs, including Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, have said they will not enforce the mask requirement.
In a Facebook post Friday, Caledonia Police Chief Christopher Botsch pleaded for civility, specifically asking people to not harass others for choosing to wear or choosing not to wear a mask.
"If you see someone who is not wearing a mask and appears to be in violation of the order, please keep in mind that there are several exemptions to the order and the person may not be wearing a mask due to one of those exemptions," Botsch wrote. "Please refrain from calling 911 ... to report a person who is not wearing a mask. These telephone lines should be reserved for other emergencies and/or priority calls for service.
"While everyone may not agree on this topic, I am hopeful that tolerance and civility will rule the day."
How does this affect Racine's order?
In some ways, the City of Racine's current mask mandate will remain unaffected by Gov. Tony Evers' Emergency Order No. 1, which requires masks to be worn in most situations while indoors statewide. But in other ways, the mask mandate will be made stricter.
Still, under Evers' order, local orders like Racine's are allowed to co-exist, although the City Attorney's Office is reportedly doing a review of the city's ordinance to make sure it doesn't conflict with the new state rule.
"After speaking with both the public health administrator and the city attorney, the governor's order does allow for local, more comprehensive orders to exist, such as ours. Obviously, the city's mask ordinance impacts outdoor spaces as well if you are within six feet of another person who is not a member of your family/household," Shannon Powell, spokesman for Mayor Cory Mason's Office, said in an email, "... but we don't anticipate having to change the city mask ordinance."
One of the biggest changes under the new order is that Evers' mandate applies statewide. So if you are inside a building anywhere in the state — including anywhere in Racine County — that isn't a private residence, you are legally required to be wearing a mask starting Saturday unless you are on the shortlist of exemptions. This requirement has been in place since Monday in the City of Racine.
In a statement Thursday, Racine Mayor Cory Mason said, "The science has clearly shown that wearing a mask is one of the most effective tools we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Putting on a mask simply says you care about the health of your friends, neighbors, and the community. I thank the Governor for his leadership in instituting a policy statewide. As we see increases in both cases and deaths nationally, across the state, and locally, we all need to do our part to protect one another. Doing so is the only way we will be able to reopen the economy, get kids safely back in the classroom, and find some resemblance of normalcy."
Indoors & workplaces
The governor's order also doesn't include allowance for people who can social distance while indoors. The City of Racine's order is not this strict; it says that masks don't need to be worn inside except for when social distancing cannot be adhered to.
Since the governor's mask mandate "sets a minimum bar" for how strict mask requirements have to be, it supersedes the city's order in this case.
So, for example, if you are able to stay 6 feet apart from coworkers while at work, you are still required to be wearing a mask at almost all times if you work inside because of the governor's order.
Outdoors
While outdoors and within proximity of others, excluding when someone is eating and drinking or is otherwise exempt from wearing a mask, masks will still need to be worn in the City of Racine.
Masks don't need to be worn outside, under both the city's and governor's order, if social distancing is possible. But under the city's order, masks need to be worn while using public transit and when social distancing isn't possible, even while outside.
Since the City of Racine's mask mandate is stricter than Evers' order in this way, the city's ordinance would supersede the statewide order in this case. And thus, masks would still need to be worn while in the outdoors in the city and social distancing cannot be maintained.
But in the rest of the county, masks are not required outside, even though the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, as well as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, still recommend wearing a mask at all times while in public.
Public transit
Under Evers' order, Wisconsinites must always wear masks except in specific situations while on public transit, in taxis or in ride-share vehicles (like Lift and Uber) statewide.
The city already had this requirement in place, so the only changes in Racine County would be that masks must now be worn on public transit, in taxis or in ride-share vehicles outside of the city.
Not changing
A face shield cannot be used in place of a face covering under either order.
Children under the age of 5 are exempt under both orders, as are those with severe documented breathing problems and those with developmental handicaps.
Public buildings — such as legislative offices, judicial buildings and Racine City Hall — are exempted from the order. However, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has issued a separate order, requiring masks to be worn in all county buildings.
