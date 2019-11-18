How did we get here? A look back at redlining in Racine County

Despite passage of the 1968 Fair Housing Act, not much has changed for black homeownership. In 1968, the black home ownership rate was 41.2%. According to this year’s 24/7 Wall St. article, 30.6% of Racine black residents owned a home, while 74.8% of white residents owned a home.

In Mason’s commentary on the 24/7 Wall St. report, published in Thursday’s Journal Times, he wrote: “I cannot stress this enough: the City of Racine cannot fix a countywide or regional problem on our own. We cannot singlehandedly undo more than a century’s worth of policies that have redlined people into poverty, closed our municipal borders, and effectively segregated our communities.

If the surrounding villages do not take this seriously — if they do not own the role they play and take responsibility for it — we will continue to be a community where if you’re poor and a person of color, the only place you likely can afford to live will be the City of Racine; and if you are white and have money, you will likely live in Sturtevant, Mount Pleasant, Caledonia, Wind Point, or Elmwood Park,” Mason wrote.

Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy said that Racine and its neighboring municipalities meet to discuss the area’s problem, and these issues have been raised, so she was surprised by Mason’s commentary.