How did we get here? A look back at redlining in Racine County

RACINE — Earlier this month, 24/7 Wall St. released a study that ranked the Racine area as the second-worst metro area for black Americans to live in.
In the past few years the Racine metro area, which encompasses the entirety of Racine County, has steadily crept its way up the list. The Milwaukee- Waukesha-West Allis area was ranked worst on this year’s list.
In the wake of the report’s release, Racine Mayor Cory Mason stressed that the ranking was a countywide one, with roots that went back to Racine’s history of redlining — the systematic refusal by some lending institutions or insurance companies to issue mortgage loans or insurance on property in neighborhoods labeled by them as deteriorating — and asked for countywide support to make headway on the issue.
Here’s a look at the history of redlining in Racine County and how it contributes to the segregation that still exists in the county.
Drawing red lines
In 1910, 90% of blacks lived in former slave states in the South; that’s also the year commonly marked as the beginning of the Great Migration, a six-decade movement of 6.6 million blacks relocating to the North.
Beginning in the 1930s, the Federal Housing Administration required new subdivisions to have restrictive covenants in their deeds, which said that homeowners could not sell their homes to non-whites. Out of the tens of thousands of such covenants that were written, all restricted blacks, Reggie Jackson said during an event earlier this year in Racine.
Jackson is head griot of America’s Black Holocaust Museum and a prominent researcher and speaker on segregation and racism.
You have free articles remaining.
From 1934 to 1940, the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation created maps of 239 cities, including Racine, that categorized neighborhoods from best desirable to least desirable. These designations determined whether the federal government would underwrite a home loan in that neighborhood.
In Racine, only the most northeastern section of the city was considered a good neighborhood. Neighborhoods near the city center were flagged as bad neighborhoods due to their prominence of immigrants, Italians, Jews, blacks and other minority groups. What that meant was that loans to buy or repair homes in those neighborhoods were unavailable.
As a result, from 1930 to 1950, more than 98% of FHA loans were to whites only. Even black veterans, who should have qualified for education and housing benefits through the G.I. Bill, were denied.
Conversely, the federal government in the 1950s was investing in infrastructure for new suburbs outside the cities and backing loans for mortgages in those suburbs.
“They took money that used to go to those central cities, diverted it out to building those very comfortable, nice lily-white suburbs for white people,” said Jackson. “This is why the white homeownership rate is what it is today.”
Despite passage of the 1968 Fair Housing Act, not much has changed for black homeownership. In 1968, the black home ownership rate was 41.2%. According to this year’s 24/7 Wall St. article, 30.6% of Racine black residents owned a home, while 74.8% of white residents owned a home.
In Mason’s commentary on the 24/7 Wall St. report, published in Thursday’s Journal Times, he wrote: “I cannot stress this enough: the City of Racine cannot fix a countywide or regional problem on our own. We cannot singlehandedly undo more than a century’s worth of policies that have redlined people into poverty, closed our municipal borders, and effectively segregated our communities.
If the surrounding villages do not take this seriously — if they do not own the role they play and take responsibility for it — we will continue to be a community where if you’re poor and a person of color, the only place you likely can afford to live will be the City of Racine; and if you are white and have money, you will likely live in Sturtevant, Mount Pleasant, Caledonia, Wind Point, or Elmwood Park,” Mason wrote.
Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy said that Racine and its neighboring municipalities meet to discuss the area’s problem, and these issues have been raised, so she was surprised by Mason’s commentary.
“We agree with the city that this is a terrible ranking, but we are working on it from a job creation standpoint,” Murphy said. “The answer is job creation. That is the answer to the issues that were raised in the article.”
The Journal Times reached out to municipal leaders of Caledonia, Sturtevant, Wind Point and Elmwood Park, but they were not immediately available for comment.