How did this local man make it to 100 years old? He says he "lived very carefully"

CALEDONIA — One of the Parkview Senior-Living Community buildings was abuzz with excitement on Thursday afternoon.

A resident, Pete Christofferson, turned 100 and about 50 friends and family members gathered to celebrate the new centenarian.

“This party is out of this world,” Christofferson said at the get-together Thursday.

The Parkview Senior-Living Community located at 5215-5321 Douglas Ave. typically hosts one event per month celebrating all residents’ birthdays that month, but Parkview Assistant Property Manager Peg LaPierre-Meddy said she knew she had to organize a separate party for Christofferson because “he’s so special and one of a kind.”

“Turning 100 years old is pretty big. This is only the second one since I’ve been here, and I’ve been here four years,” LaPierre-Meddy said. “He’s just such a firecracker.”

A lifelong Racine-area resident

Christofferson has lived in the Racine area his entire life. He grew up on a farm in Caledonia as one of four children. He also lived in Mount Pleasant for a time.

He graduated from Washington Junior High School in 1937 and never attended high school — during that time, quitting school to work on a farm was common. He later studied machine shop, math and electricity at Racine Vocational School, now called Gateway Technical College.

He served in the Navy from 1942 to 1946, which included service during World War II. He was flown to Washington, D.C. in 2011 in a Freedom Honor Flight. He is a 61-year member of the American Legion.

In his working life, he was employed by Twin Disc, Toledo Scale and Ruud Lighting. At Ruud, he was the first factory employee when it opened, he said.

Having lived through many historical events, from the Great Depression to the current COVID-19 pandemic, he had four words to sum it up: “The world is crazy.”

Christofferson has three children of his own, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was widowed in 1999.

His family held an additional weekend birthday party. He said he’s happy to have them supporting him.

When asked how it felt to turn 100, Christofferson said with a laugh: “About the same as when I was 99. I still feel like I’m 65.”

An active lifestyle

LaPierre-Meddy spoke of Christofferson’s lively routine. He still drives, including in snowstorms.

“He’s all there up here,” LaPierre-Meddy said, her index finger tapping her temple. “He’s all together.”

His family has taken him on fishing trips in recent years and hasn’t held back on the activities. Christofferson did water skiing up until age 87 and rode a jet ski up until age 96.

He spoke of highlights throughout his life, including riding in his friend’s private airplane, zooming around in a NASCAR vehicle, floating in a hot air balloon in Lake Geneva and visiting Florida, the Carolinas and New England. His children, present at the party, recalled a trip to the World’s Fair in the 1960s.

LaPierre-Meddy described Christofferson as a “jokester” with amusing comments and smart comebacks. He’s popular with other residents, she said. He’s got a group of friends that consists of fellow men, however he’s popular with the ladies, too, LaPierre-Meddy said.

At the community, he plays pinochle with fellow residents and takes part in happy hours. He additionally participates in the once-a-month “lunch bunch.”

“No grass grows under his feet at all,” LaPierre-Meddy said.

LaPierre-Meddy has never seen Christofferson upset.

“He’s always smiling. I’ve never seen him sad or cross,” she said. “He’s an absolute joy every day.”

His secret to living as long as he has is the fact that he has “lived very carefully,” he said.

When asked if there were any specific life habits that have kept him running for the past century, he replied: “I’ve eaten everything that tasted good. Beer helps a lot, too.”

