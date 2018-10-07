RACINE — Racine Unified’s test scores on the state Forward Exam and the ACT vary widely from school to school and still lag behind state averages, but in the results released Tuesday, the district’s administration found a number of positives.
Racine Unified is focusing on initiatives across the spectrum of student experience that could contribute to better scores in the future, said Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communications and community engagement.
At the same time, Tapp said, “We were excited to see that a few of our schools are above the state average.”
Statewide, 42.4 percent of students scored proficient or better on the English portion of the Forward exam, 43.8 percent scored proficient or better in math, and 49.9 percent scored proficient or better in science.
Those schools are Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary, Walden III Middle School and Red Apple Elementary. Gilmore Fine Arts elementary students also scored higher than the state average. These students attended Bull Fine Arts Elementary last year, before that school building was closed.
Wadewitz Elementary has continued to improve its scores for at least the past three years, and Rosalie Daca, Unified’s chief academic officer, attributed that to its use of the Reading and Writing Workshop curriculum for the past seven years.
That curriculum was implemented district-wide last year.
“We’re starting to see benefits (at Wadewitz),” Daca said. “We want to see the same district-wide.”
On the Forward exam last year, the district as a whole improved its proficiency rates in math, science and social studies, although its score for English language arts went down.
ACT exam
Last year’s ACT proficiency levels at Racine Unified were slightly lower than the previous year, but Jacquelyn Moga, Unified’s executive director of assessment and accountability, clarified that it was a completely different cohort of students than the year prior.
Last year was the first year of intensive focus on the ACT for Racine Unified juniors, Daca said, with special days for 11th grade students to focus on ACT preparation.
Juniors took an ACT pre-test in the fall, and Daca said the district did see improvement from that assessment to the actual ACT test later in the school year.
She said that ultimately the best way to improve student growth is to focus on everyday instruction.
“This is just one piece of data,” Daca said. “This is not the whole story of our performance. This doesn’t define us in totality.”
Initiatives Racine Unified is working on include a focus on community schools, the Academies of Racine at Unified’s three comprehensive high schools, mental health clinics at some of its schools and a focus on early childhood education.
Unified currently has a community school model at Knapp Elementary and plans to start implementing the same at Julian Thomas, beginning this year. Although Knapp continues to have low scores, its rate of proficiency improved markedly in 2017-18 from the previous year.
In contrast, proficiency rates on the Forward exam at Giese Elementary have fallen in the past three years.
“It’s important that we wrap our arms around the whole child and family,” Tapp said.
