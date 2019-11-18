How did Racine private schools score on state report cards?

Each year, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction uses the report cards to evaluate public and voucher schools and districts across the state based on academic achievement, academic growth, closing gaps between student groups and student engagement.

The categories are weighted differently based on the percentage of economically disadvantaged students included.

Achievement for all Siena students was weighted at 12%, compared to 7.1% for voucher students, giving more weight to voucher students’ growth scores.

Two of Siena’s six schools, St. Rita and St. Lucy elementary schools, were not included in this year’s report card, as they began accepting voucher students later than other Siena schools. Overall 1,050 Siena students from John Paul II Academy, Our Lady of Grace Academy, St. Catherine’s Middle and High School and St. Joseph School contributed to this year’s grade.

White and Siena’s Director of Schools Todd Willems said they believe Siena’s scores will increase next year.

“We want to be stronger so that our kids are learning more and the test scores then will represent that for us,” Willems said. “But we’re doing this to help kids learn and that’s where it starts and ends for us.”