How did Racine private schools score on state report cards?

RACINE — Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, which serves the most voucher students in the city, was rated “meets expectations” for voucher students and “meets few expectations” for all of its students, with privately paying ones included.
The scores for the two Siena groups were close, with all students scoring 62.8 and voucher students scoring 63.5. The cutoff for “meets expectations” is 63 points. This year’s grades are based on standardized tests taken in the 2018-19 school year.
“We’re disappointed with our results,” said Siena President Brenda White. “We’re not disappointed with our efforts or the efforts of our staff but we’re disappointed overall and would have like our scores to be higher.”
Siena, White said, has put many strategies in place that she believes will make a difference, including expanding science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM programming, offering summer school for the first time and making school improvement plans based on literacy.
Voucher students, sometimes called choice students, attend private schools with tuition paid by publicly funded vouchers. Schools that serve these students receive annual report cards for their voucher students, but can choose to receive separate report cards for all students as well.
Most voucher schools in Racine, including Siena, chose to receive two report cards.
Each year, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction uses the report cards to evaluate public and voucher schools and districts across the state based on academic achievement, academic growth, closing gaps between student groups and student engagement.
The categories are weighted differently based on the percentage of economically disadvantaged students included.
Achievement for all Siena students was weighted at 12%, compared to 7.1% for voucher students, giving more weight to voucher students’ growth scores.
Two of Siena’s six schools, St. Rita and St. Lucy elementary schools, were not included in this year’s report card, as they began accepting voucher students later than other Siena schools. Overall 1,050 Siena students from John Paul II Academy, Our Lady of Grace Academy, St. Catherine’s Middle and High School and St. Joseph School contributed to this year’s grade.
White and Siena’s Director of Schools Todd Willems said they believe Siena’s scores will increase next year.
“We want to be stronger so that our kids are learning more and the test scores then will represent that for us,” Willems said. “But we’re doing this to help kids learn and that’s where it starts and ends for us.”
Several other Racine voucher schools were in the same boat as Siena, with voucher students receiving a slightly higher score than all students combined.
Hope Christian School: Via was the only other voucher school in the city besides Siena that scored “meets few expectations” with the same score of 56.9 for all students combined and voucher students.
Trinity Lutheran School still managed to exceed expectations with a score of 78.6, even with a five-point cut for having a dropout rate higher than 6%. Its dropout rate was 10%.
Compared to public schools
Racine voucher schools draw their choice students mostly from the Racine Unified School District, which was rated “meets few expectations,” with a score of 56.8. Unified would have scored close behind Siena if it had not received a five-point deduction from the state for its high absenteeism rate.
None of the voucher schools in Racine failed to meet expectations, as three Racine Unified schools did.
Willems said that this year, comparing Siena and Unified schools would not be an apples-to-apples since not all of Siena’s schools are included in the assessment and some of the data factored into Unified’s grade, like graduation rates, are not used in Siena’s score.
Racine voucher school grades
EverGreen Academy: 75.3, exceeds expectations
Hope Christian School: Via: 56.9, meets few expectations (all students)
Hope Christian School: Via: 56.9, meets few expectations (voucher students)
Lutheran High: 66, meets expectations (all students)
Lutheran High: 66.6, meets expectations (voucher students)
Renaissance School: 70.4, meets expectations (all students)
Renaissance School: 71, meets expectations (voucher students)
St. Johns Lutheran: 72.4, meets expectations (all students)
St. Johns Lutheran: 73.1, exceeds expectations (voucher students)
Siena Catholic Schools of Racine: 62.8, meets few expectations (all students)
Siena Catholic Schools of Racine: 63.5, meets expectations (voucher students)
Trinity Lutheran: 78.6, exceeds expectations
Wisconsin Lutheran: 76, exceeds expectations (all students)
Wisconsin Lutheran: 78.3, exceeds expectations (voucher students)