How did Racine County vote in presidential primary? Here is the breakdown

In addition, 109 voters marked "uninstructed delegation" and there were 58 write-in votes, bringing the total vote on the Democratic side to 27,657 votes.

On the Republican side, there were 23,235 votes cast, with 22,697 for President Donald Trump, 444 for "uninstructed delegation" and 94 write-in votes.

Biden or Sanders

Angela Malone, a Sanders supporter, said that she thinks Sanders would have done better had Trump not been so divisive. Malone thinks that too many Democrats are voting specifically to beat Trump, and not voting by their actual beliefs.

“His (Sanders') ideas are popular, but the timing is bad because people are so afraid of Trump," Malone said. “I’m just going off what I hear people say, and what I hear is 'We have to get rid of Trump.' … In a race against a less polarizing Republican incumbent, people might feel more free to make that decision" to support Sanders.

Among Sanders' ideas that Malone thinks resonate with voters are Medicare for All and the legalization of marijuana.

"I'm an ideological supporter (of Sanders). It has nothing to do with the personality himself," Malone said.