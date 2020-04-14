How did Racine County vote in presidential primary? Here is the breakdown

RACINE COUNTY — Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Wisconsin state presidential primary and received the most votes in Racine County on the Democratic side of the ticket by a wide margin.
“I was an early adopter," said Trevor Jung, Racine's District 9 alderman and a longtime Biden supporter. “I think the reason he resonated so much is because he has a track record of making a difference for people here in Racine. He was instrumental in saving the auto industry and in the Affordable Care Act ... We had someone who was a real advocate for us."
By last week’s Tuesday election, Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders were the only candidates remaining in the race on the Democratic side. And on Wednesday, even before Wisconsin results were officially known but after all Wisconsin ballots had been cast, Sanders announced he was ending his run for president. On Monday, Sanders endorsed Biden.
Despite that, a dozen Democratic candidates running for president still had their names on Wisconsin's ballots.
Here is the breakdown of how Racine County voters cast their ballot in the primary:
- Joe Biden: 18,336
- Bernie Sanders: 7,885
- Michael R. Bloomberg: 313
- Elizabeth Warren: 321
- Tulsi Gabbard: 186
- Pete Buttigieg: 167
- Amy Klobuchar: 123
- Andrew Yang: 99
- Tom Steyer: 20
- John Delaney: 18
- Michael Bennet: 15
- Deval Patrick: 7
In addition, 109 voters marked "uninstructed delegation" and there were 58 write-in votes, bringing the total vote on the Democratic side to 27,657 votes.
On the Republican side, there were 23,235 votes cast, with 22,697 for President Donald Trump, 444 for "uninstructed delegation" and 94 write-in votes.
Biden or Sanders
Angela Malone, a Sanders supporter, said that she thinks Sanders would have done better had Trump not been so divisive. Malone thinks that too many Democrats are voting specifically to beat Trump, and not voting by their actual beliefs.
“His (Sanders') ideas are popular, but the timing is bad because people are so afraid of Trump," Malone said. “I’m just going off what I hear people say, and what I hear is 'We have to get rid of Trump.' … In a race against a less polarizing Republican incumbent, people might feel more free to make that decision" to support Sanders.
Among Sanders' ideas that Malone thinks resonate with voters are Medicare for All and the legalization of marijuana.
"I'm an ideological supporter (of Sanders). It has nothing to do with the personality himself," Malone said.
Jung said he thinks “This election is going to be about character." Regarding Biden, Jung said that "He has seen it all from his wife and children getting in a car accident, and him having to persevere from that.”
In 1972, less than two months after Biden was first elected to the Senate, his first wife and daughter were killed in a car crash in which his two sons were also injured.
