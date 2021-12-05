How could a school district go from reporting zero incidents of harassment to 51?

From 2016 through 2020, the Burlington Area School District originally reported zero incidents of harassment or discrimination to the state. After being ordered to redo the reports, BASD is now reporting 51 incidents.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer SALE EXTENDED! Just 99¢ gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times. The incredible deal won't last long, s…

How could all those instances have been missed? It comes down to a poorly written law that has been misinterpreted, but also to an inattentive school administration and the state Department of Public Instruction not looking closely until a parent spoke out.

Darnisha Garbade, whose children previously attended BASD schools, raised concerns with the district. When she felt the district failed to address allegations of racism her children faced, she lodged a complaint with DPI about her daughters’ experiences. The complaint included her daughters facing bodily harm on the bus and being spat upon by white peers, to being threatened with murder and being hit with a metal object, losing a tooth as a result.

Upon conclusion of its investigation into the district in April, DPI determined that “racial harassment at BASD was severe, pervasive and persistent.”

Two looks

Originally, during the 2016-2020 school years, the district did not report any discrimination complaints or harassment. But discipline records for the same years categorized under race-based bullying painted a very different picture.

Instead of zero instances, there were more than 50 reports of harassment and discrimination. These instances, as ruled by DPI, constituted incidents of racial harassment that had previously gone unreported to the state but should have been reported.

Some of the complaints In September 2016, an eighth grader called another student the N-word while lining up to leave class. This comment was overhead by other students. In December 2016, a ninth grader used “racial remarks toward another student.” In December 2016, a ninth grader said that another student was “as dark as burnt toast.” In January 2017, a 10th grader made “racial comments and told a Spanish student that he hated Spanish students.” In February 2017, a 10th grader “used ethnic and sexual references/picture in a message sent to another student.” In March 2017, a ninth grader made unspecified “racial comments” on the bus that were apparently so significant that police contact was warranted. In March 2017, an 11th grader made “racial comments” in the classroom. In April 2017, a 10th grader “called an African-American student 'chocolate' and a Hispanic student 'vanilla' loudly in front of the whole class.” In February 2018, a seventh grader yelled “Mexicans are idiots, go eat your tacos somewhere else” at other students. In March 2018, a seventh grader told a Hispanic student “Mexicans are sneaking drugs into the U.S. That’s why Trump is building a wall.” In May 2018, a 10th grader used an “offensive racial slur towards another student.” In November 2018, a sixth grader called another student "the N-word and (said) he didn’t care if he was being racist.” In November 2018, a ninth grader called another student a “racial slur and pushed them”. In February 2019, a seventh grader “repeatedly (made) racial remarks to another student.” In March 2019, a seventh grader called out to a female student “you ugly! You an ugly (expletive)!” In April 2019, a seventh grader shoved a student and used the N-word. In November 2019, an eleventh grader said the N-word to two black students approximately five times as they walked past. In February 2020, a fifth grader said to two other students “I hate Mexicans like you, I hate everything about them” and called them “Mexican (expletives).” In February 2020, a ninth grader said “watch out, here comes another one of those monkeys” about a black student.

Who is protected? Protected class, as defined by Wisconsin, refers to the following: Race

Religion

National origin (including a student whose primary language is not English)

Ancestry

Creed

Pregnancy

Parental status

Marital status

Sexual orientation

Physical, mental, emotional or learning disability

The Pupil Nondiscrimination and Educational Equity Report, which is required of all Wisconsin school districts, is supposed to ensure districts are compliant with state law barring discrimination against protected classes, a law that appeared in its first form in 1949. The form requires districts to report “the number and type of discrimination complaints received by the district during the school year” and complaints should be included “whether it was verbal, written, resolved informally, or withdrawn.”

As part of DPI’s mandate, BASD had to revise its reports and resubmit them. While they were previously empty, the revised reports show 48 reports of harassment that occurred between students, plus another three cases of discrimination by BASD staff towards students of protected class for a total of 51 cases.

Of the harassment cases, 38 were on the basis of race, eight were on the basis of sexual orientation and two were on the basis of disability.

All three of the discrimination cases were on the basis of race.

Poorly written statute, attorney says

American Civil Liberties Union Attorney Elisabeth Lambert worked with Garbade, who later said she felt forced to move with her family outside of Burlington after allegedly facing threats, on the complaints that eventually raised red flags with DPI.

The compliance process districts have to follow, according to Lambert, is not very clear. BASD still attests it was not at fault for not reporting the harassment and discrimination incidents to the state because of how unclear DPI’s rules are.

“There is very little guidance … about what this complaint process is supposed to look like, or what really counts as a complaint,” Lambert said. “And so, different districts are kind of left to make up their own rules and their own processes, and some of them have processes that are pretty easy and straight.”

Upon review of the incidents DPI listed in its findings, then-Assistant Superintendent Connie Zinnen (who has since retired) recategorized them as harassment in the revised compliance reports. But, she and the district maintain that they believed they were filing correctly from the start.

The district has moved toward using a discipline report from as well as any other complaints brought to the district’s attention to identify incidents of discriminations and harassments of the protected classes in order to “ensure accuracy moving forward,” according to district communication with DPI from June 23.

“The Burlington Area School District believes that in previous years the Pupil Nondiscrimination and Educational Equity Report was completed accurately and with fidelity based on our interpretation of the requirements and guidance from DPI,” Zinnen wrote in an email she sent to DPI. “We also recognize that variations of data reporting exist among districts … Some have a similar format to what we had previously done, while others run reports directly from their information system.”

The main confusion, according to Lambert, is what qualifies as a complaint that should be filed in the report. Zinnen noted that districts throughout the state take different approaches to reporting. Some districts, according to Zinnen and Lambert, use discipline records while others require complaints to come to administration.

“So, what happened in in Burlington is they have had this specific form for a long time that people were supposed to use in order to initiate the formal complaint process,” Lambert said. “But, what that meant was that Darnisha was reaching out and emails and having meetings with the principal. There was a lot of communication between Darnisha and the school district that the district didn’t treat as formal complaints because they weren’t on this specific form.”

Changes

Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism President Laura Bielefeldt also emphasized the issues with the requirement for a specific form. When someone raises a concern to staff or administration, Bielefeldt said, they believe their complaint is being heard and will be handled accordingly. Garbade founded BCDR, but stepped down after moving out of Burlington.

The district has since changed its complaint process policies, which now allows any student or family member to, verbally or in writing, lodge a complaint of harassment or discrimination with any BASD staff member. Staff members who receive notice of harassment or discrimination then notify the Compliance Officer and the Building Principal or Superintendent.

But, Lambert and Bielefeldt noted, the issue extends beyond just BASD.

“A lot of it has to do with the language that is a new policies and procedures, and it is extremely vague,” Bielefeldt said. “When you give that much leniency, it’s very easy to find loopholes in the language, and I think Burlington as well as other school districts have been doing that.”

More tomorrow In September, The Journal Times reported on a Burlington football player who allegedly directed racial slurs at opponents from Westosha Central High School. What happened next? Find out Monday by picking up a copy of the paper or going to JournalTimes.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.