How could a school district go from reporting zero incidents of harassment to 51?

From 2016 through 2020, the Burlington Area School District originally reported zero incidents of harassment or discrimination to the state. After being ordered to redo the reports, BASD is now reporting 51 incidents.
How could all those instances have been missed? It comes down to a poorly written law that has been misinterpreted, but also to an inattentive school administration and the state Department of Public Instruction not looking closely until a parent spoke out.
Darnisha Garbade, whose children previously attended BASD schools, raised concerns with the district. When she felt the district failed to address allegations of racism her children faced, she lodged a complaint with DPI about her daughters’ experiences. The complaint included her daughters facing bodily harm on the bus and being spat upon by white peers, to being threatened with murder and being hit with a metal object, losing a tooth as a result.
Upon conclusion of its investigation into the district in April, DPI determined that “racial harassment at BASD was severe, pervasive and persistent.”
Originally, during the 2016-2020 school years, the district did not report any discrimination complaints or harassment. But discipline records for the same years categorized under race-based bullying painted a very different picture.
Instead of zero instances, there were more than 50 reports of harassment and discrimination. These instances, as ruled by DPI, constituted incidents of racial harassment that had previously gone unreported to the state but should have been reported.
As part of DPI’s mandate, BASD had to revise its reports and resubmit them. While they were previously empty, the revised reports show 48 reports of harassment that occurred between students, plus another three cases of discrimination by BASD staff towards students of protected class for a total of 51 cases.
Of the harassment cases, 38 were on the basis of race, eight were on the basis of sexual orientation and two were on the basis of disability.
All three of the discrimination cases were on the basis of race.
The compliance process districts have to follow, according to Lambert, is not very clear. BASD still attests it was not at fault for not reporting the harassment and discrimination incidents to the state because of how unclear DPI’s rules are.
“There is very little guidance … about what this complaint process is supposed to look like, or what really counts as a complaint,” Lambert said. “And so, different districts are kind of left to make up their own rules and their own processes, and some of them have processes that are pretty easy and straight.”
Upon review of the incidents DPI listed in its findings, then-Assistant Superintendent Connie Zinnen (who has since retired) recategorized them as harassment in the revised compliance reports. But, she and the district maintain that they believed they were filing correctly from the start.
The district has moved toward using a discipline report from as well as any other complaints brought to the district’s attention to identify incidents of discriminations and harassments of the protected classes in order to “ensure accuracy moving forward,” according to district communication with DPI from June 23.
“The Burlington Area School District believes that in previous years the Pupil Nondiscrimination and Educational Equity Report was completed accurately and with fidelity based on our interpretation of the requirements and guidance from DPI,” Zinnen wrote in an email she sent to DPI. “We also recognize that variations of data reporting exist among districts … Some have a similar format to what we had previously done, while others run reports directly from their information system.”
The main confusion, according to Lambert, is what qualifies as a complaint that should be filed in the report. Zinnen noted that districts throughout the state take different approaches to reporting. Some districts, according to Zinnen and Lambert, use discipline records while others require complaints to come to administration.
“So, what happened in in Burlington is they have had this specific form for a long time that people were supposed to use in order to initiate the formal complaint process,” Lambert said. “But, what that meant was that Darnisha was reaching out and emails and having meetings with the principal. There was a lot of communication between Darnisha and the school district that the district didn’t treat as formal complaints because they weren’t on this specific form.”
Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism President Laura Bielefeldt also emphasized the issues with the requirement for a specific form. When someone raises a concern to staff or administration, Bielefeldt said, they believe their complaint is being heard and will be handled accordingly. Garbade founded BCDR, but stepped down after moving out of Burlington.
The district has since changed its complaint process policies, which now allows any student or family member to, verbally or in writing, lodge a complaint of harassment or discrimination with any BASD staff member. Staff members who receive notice of harassment or discrimination then notify the Compliance Officer and the Building Principal or Superintendent.
But, Lambert and Bielefeldt noted, the issue extends beyond just BASD.
“A lot of it has to do with the language that is a new policies and procedures, and it is extremely vague,” Bielefeldt said. “When you give that much leniency, it’s very easy to find loopholes in the language, and I think Burlington as well as other school districts have been doing that.”
In photos: Protesters shut down Burlington School Board meeting Nov. 9, 2020
A large crowd and lots of press coverage for a School Board meeting
Before the meeting
Two men in Party for Socialism & Liberation shirts
Burlington School Board member Taylor Wishau wears a Thin Blue Line mask
Black Students Matter sign
Laura Bielefeldt with her fist in the air
Fists in the air
Fists in the air
Arguments continue throughout public comment portion of meeting
Press looks on as comments are made
Former Burlington Area School Board member Philip Ketterhagen speaks
Public comment
Darnisha Garbade, president of Burlington Coalition Against Racism, speaks
Pointing to his All Lives Matter sign
Preston Allred
Fists in the air
Arguments continue
Josh Johnson speaks up
BASD School Board member Susan Kessler listens in
Pointing to his sign
"If we don't get it, shut it down!"
Moments before School Board members exit
Fists up as School Board meeting has been shut down
End of the meeting, start of the protest
Discussions continue
Discussions continue
Law enforcement arrives in the library
Protesters move outside
Darnisha Garbade comforts her daughter
Demonstrators circle up outside Karcher Middle School
Lauren focuses on education reporting, but isn't one to turn away stories. Born and raised in Racine County, she attended UW-Madison's School of Journalism and Mass Communication before returning to work with The Journal Times.
“I think of it as disrupting the very front of the school to prison pipeline,” Lambert said. “I’m trying to get out in front of those processes that alienate kids from school and drive them into other oppressive systems.”
Dozens gathered at Echo Veterans Memorial Park at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, preceding a car caravan through Burlington as part of a Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism-led "Black Education Matters Demonstration" of a virtual Burlington Area School Board meeting that night. The School Board was set to vote on adding anti-racism elements to its anti-bullying policy, a step that anti-racism activists say doesn’t go far enough to address racism in the city. “It’s been more for show than the real deal,” said BCDR member and Burlington resident Erin Ramczyk, pictured above with her daughter Cora, a first-grader.