How come school buses stop and turn on their flashing lights at some sidewalks, but not others?

RACINE — Recently, a group of local moms got into a debate online about school bus stops.

One mom wondered why school buses are prohibited from turning on their flashing lights and stop arms when stopping at a place where sidewalks and curbs are on both sides of the road.

Flashing lights and stop arms indicate traffic should stop and wait for students to get on or off the bus.

Another mom replied that her child’s bus stops at a place where there are sidewalks and curbs on both sides of the street, and the bus turns on its flashing lights and puts out its stop arm.

Why the inconsistency?

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, whether the bus turns on its flashing lights when stopping on a street with sidewalks and curbs on both sides depends entirely on where the specific stop is located.

Laws and exceptions

In a written response to the question from the Journal Times, WisDOT said there are two elements of the law at work.

First, under state law, school bus drivers are prohibited from turning on the flashing lights for students to get on or off the bus if there are sidewalks and curbs laid out on both sides of the road.

According to WisDOT, the students should be dropped off and picked up at the curb, allowing them to go directly to and from the sidewalk. Under this scenario, students do not need to cross the road at all, making it much safer.

If they do have to cross the road, it must be done at designated crosswalks.

The regulations are very similar to those of a city bus, WisDOT noted.

The school bus does not have to stop in a traffic lane to drop off or pick up the students, so other vehicles traveling in the same direction as the school bus can proceed with caution.

Vehicles traveling in the opposite direction are not impacted at all, making it safer for everyone involved, according to WisDOT.

Unless

However, that statute has a second part that gives some local control to municipalities, which have the ability to pass their own ordinances regulating the use of the flashing lights at locations with sidewalks and curbs.

According to Stacy Tapp, chief of communications and community engagement for the Racine Unified School District, the City of Racine has chosen to only allow state statute to be overridden in the specific situations of one-way streets, as well as the 4100 block of Erie Street.

All other communities serviced by RUSD transportation have chosen to allow the state statute to remain in place entirely by not making ordinances to override it, she added.