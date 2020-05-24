How churches are trying to return to normal as COVID-19 safeguards are rolled back

"We're doing our best to honor the guidelines set for us," Crane said.

Although some claim that coronavirus-related restrictions violate the First Amendment’s freedom of religion guarantee, polls show most Americans have supported safeguards.

According to a poll published earlier this month by The University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, only 9% of respondents wanted places of worship to reopen unrestricted. Forty-eight percent of respondents said that places of worship should remain closed entirely, while 42% said they should be allowed to reopen “with restrictions” — as is happening in Racine.

Capacity at Grace Evangelical is about 300. A typical service preceding the pandemich had about 100 parishioners in attendance, Craine said. He said he is anticipating only about half that to show up on Sundays and even fewer on weekday evenings, allowing the church to remain within Racine’s restrictions.

On Thursday, only about 10 people showed up in addition to a handful of church staff members and volunteers, indicating that many of the faithful would still rather celebrate their faith from the safety of their home.