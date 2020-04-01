How Ascension All Saints Hospital is prepping for an impending COVID-19 surge

RACINE — Ascension All Saints Hospital is “ready for what may be coming in terms of a surge,” Dr. Janice Litza, vice president of medical affairs at All Saints, said on Tuesday.

According to modeling from the University of Washington, Wisconsin is expected to have more than enough hospital beds available when the COVID-19 pandemic peaks, which is expected to happen around April 27.

That model predicts 2,486 hospital beds will be needed because of coronavirus infections, with a maximum estimate of as many as 5,200; still below the state’s capacity of more than 5,350. Those predictions assume that social distancing will still be in place until the end of May, with hospital demand falling back to normal by the end of June. That same modeling showed that New York state’s typical capacity was surpassed on March 24; by April 9, there will only be enough beds for 1 in 4 patients.

As for when the surge will actually hit, no one can say for sure.

“There’s a lot of models out there right now, but I don’t think any of them are perfect … The bottom line is that it’s really uncertain. This is a really unprecedented time,” said Dr. Beth Griffin, the emergency medical director at All Saints.