How Ascension All Saints Hospital is prepping for an impending COVID-19 surge

RACINE — Ascension All Saints Hospital is “ready for what may be coming in terms of a surge,” Dr. Janice Litza, vice president of medical affairs at All Saints, said on Tuesday.
According to modeling from the University of Washington, Wisconsin is expected to have more than enough hospital beds available when the COVID-19 pandemic peaks, which is expected to happen around April 27.
That model predicts 2,486 hospital beds will be needed because of coronavirus infections, with a maximum estimate of as many as 5,200; still below the state’s capacity of more than 5,350. Those predictions assume that social distancing will still be in place until the end of May, with hospital demand falling back to normal by the end of June. That same modeling showed that New York state’s typical capacity was surpassed on March 24; by April 9, there will only be enough beds for 1 in 4 patients.
As for when the surge will actually hit, no one can say for sure.
“There’s a lot of models out there right now, but I don’t think any of them are perfect … The bottom line is that it’s really uncertain. This is a really unprecedented time,” said Dr. Beth Griffin, the emergency medical director at All Saints.
Be prepared
Ascension Health operates 150 hospitals nationwide with 23 in Wisconsin. To be ready for surges, the hospital system has been prepping to move resources, doctors and other medical staff around to different locations to treat localized surges.
“That is the advantage we have as a regional and state system, as well as a national system. Being part of a larger system, we really have the ability to adjust resources,” Griffin said.
“We can redeploy across our hospital system as needed,” added Kristin McManmon, president of Ascension All Saints and Franklin hospitals.
To remain ready, medical supply chains are being kept under close watch.
Part of that means being conservative with personal protective equipment, or PPE, including essential items like breathing masks, gloves and surgical gowns.
Litza said that hospital staff is in the practice of “pacing ourselves” when it comes to PPE.
“We use masks all the time. We have patients in isolation precaution on an ongoing basis … We still use the same resources,” McManmon added. “The difference is because of the pressure and the volume (of patients) that we’re making sure that we’re using it safely, appropriately and consistently … to make sure that we have enough going forward into the future.
Litza said that all Ascension hospitals are following federal guidelines from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for the safe use of masks, like the highly sought-after N95 filtering facepiece respirators, which are facial masks used to protect the wearer from airborne particles. The CDC allows limited reuse of these masks, particularly during emergency situations like this when supplies are limited.
“Supplies of N95 respirators can become depleted during an influenza pandemic or widespread outbreaks of other infectious respiratory illnesses. Existing CDC guidelines recommend a combination of approaches to conserve supplies while safeguarding health care workers in such circumstances,” according to the CDC.
One hospital in Detroit reportedly went through 10,000 N95 masks in a day.
McManmon indicated she wasn’t worried about Ascension’s supplies. The health system has stockpiles and is continually getting more.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that Wisconsin is getting a second round of PPE from the Strategic National Stockpile: 51,880 N95 respirators, 130,840 face/surgical masks, 23,400 face shields, 20,226 surgical gowns, 96 coveralls, and 79,000 pairs of gloves. That shipment does not include other supplies being acquired through the state’s buyback program, donations, traditional purchases and requests made to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Their community too
Another aspect of remaining ready is efficient use of staff.
Elective procedures and other appointments have been postponed. Part of the reasoning behind those delays is to protect patient health by reducing the number of people in the hospital building. But another aspect, Litza said, is so that the “most skilled and most trained physicians and nurses are on the front line as much as possible.”
“Around the hospitals where I work, I check on our staff and our physicians, and I have never seen in my 35 years of working in health care such an incredible rising up and relentless dedication from a care team. I live here in Racine. This is my community,” McManmon said. “Dr. Griffin was raised here. And Dr. Litza, this is her community. Our people are here and they are serving and they are working to be ready.”
McManmon continued: “With the level of uncertainty and expression concern from community members, the most important thing we can ask them to do is that they practice social distancing and follow the Safer at Home order to a T.”
