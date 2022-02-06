How are Racine County governments spending American Rescue Plan Act funds?

Better internet. A water tower. New first responder equipment. Better wages for underpaid essential workers. Vaccine gift cards. New houses. Keeping people in their houses. Fixing Wisconsin's broken unemployment system.
When the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed Congress in March 2021, the Democrats behind it (since no Republicans voted in favor of it) had hoped it could make a variety of impacts at local levels across the U.S.
In Racine County, it has been used, or will be used, in a lot of different ways.
RACINE — Another correctional officer in the Racine County Jail walked off the job on Wednesday.
Jail guards in Racine had been among the worst paid in southeastern Wisconsin, at $21.50 per hour, a factor in the jail had a correctional officer turnover rate above 100% over a two-year span.
Using ARPA funds last summer, the county boosted their wages to $29 per hour, the best in the area.
That came coupled with raises for more than 100 other essential county employees. They included 911 dispatch operators, juvenile detention workers, mental health crisis workers, highway department machine operators and mechanics.
The total estimated cost of the raises is about $17 million over the next four years.
In Caledonia, where village leaders have continued trying to expand the tax base by attracting businesses to the Interstate 94 corridor, a new water tower will likely be paid for using the village's entire ARPA grant: About $2.645 million.
That water tower is to be built on the DeBack Farms Business Park property.
Rural high-speed internet
There has been slow-moving progress toward providing high-quality, reliable, high-speed internet access to the western side of the county for years. ARPA expedited that.
About 2,000 customers in Yorkville, Rochester and Union Grove are going to get fiber connectivity. The Village of Rochester kicked in more than $100,000 of its nearly $400,000 to support the project.
Nearly 1,000 more in Kenosha County are to receive the same benefit by the end of 2024 in a project that will cost around $9 million.
That comes out of an ARPA-funded, $100 million state effort to expand internet access, especially in rural areas.
“Expanding internet access to all parts of Racine and Kenosha county has been a priority for several years. High-speed internet has become like electricity,” state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said after the plan was approved. “In order to function effectively, having quality internet is key. This was made evident by COVID last year. Whether people were working from home or learning virtually, quality internet was required to be productive.”
Unemployment
The problems with Wisconsin's unemployment aid system were exacerbated and highlighted in spring 2020 following mass layoffs that coincided with the pandemic arriving in the U.S.
Months of infighting between Democrats and Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature, and Gov. Tony Evers, led to no state money being allocated to update the system.
In September, Evers announced that $80 million in ARPA funds would be devoted to the update.
That's one of several significant ARPA-funded projects that Evers has ordered; the Republican-majority Legislature has repeatedly tried to give itself power over how the federal funding is distributed, but it has not been successful because of the governor's veto power.
Urban areas with high concentrations of poverty, such as Racine, received far more in ARPA funding than their neighbors under the federal plan.
The villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant combined received about $5.48 million; their combined population is approximately 52,050.
Racine, with a population of about 77,000, received about $97 million. That's less than 5% above what Madison received, even though the state capital's population is about 250,000.
Among the projects being undertaken are the construction of five new homes on vacant lots, $1.25 million being allocated to replace two pumpers for the Racine Fire Department, and another $28.5 million in a variety of efforts in increase opportunities for Racinians: student loans and scholarships, hiring area youths for neighborhood improvement jobs, supporting the construction of a new health clinic and community center in the Lincoln-King neighborhood, and offering free financial counseling to residents.
In October, in his 2022 budget address, Mayor Cory Mason said that ARPA, and President Joe Biden's leadership in getting it done, prevented another round of "draconian" cuts to benefits for city employees.
Racine County's best 33 photos of 2021: From vaccines to basketball to prom
Goodbye old friend
On the water... er, ice
Team Anarchy
Champs!
Shots in arms
Voting: 'It's an obligation'
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Vaccinated
A young date
Foxconn Globe ribbon cutting May 17
High-fives for graduates
Joining the march
'My little skater girl'
Watching your feet
50 years, two championships
50 years, two championships
Cooling down at the Splashpad
Back at it
Habitat for Humanity's Women Build
Smiles and bubbles
Father and son teamwork
Protesting in the school
More please!
Hang time
Remembering Andre Sandoval
Staying sane during quarantine
Generations
Simone Sorensen
Dave Giordano and Anna
Deported and back again 2
Graduating incarcerated
Finley Strauss-Thompkins, 10, of Racine gets COVID-19 vaccination
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan
The new leasee, Oterra, is relocating its North American headquarters to Mount Pleasant. Oterra expects to employ at least 100 people there once fully operational, and it expects to be "operational in very, very early 2024."
There are three main focuses for the new hospital, which employs 550: providing patients with advanced technology, operating the facility sustainably and continuing to provide "personal, compassionate care" to Advocate Aurora patients.
Uncle Harry's, a place in Waterford known for ice cream, never did come through last summer with its new hamburger stand. Why? Allegedly, the owner got locked into a dispute with a contractor, a skirmish that's now moving into court.