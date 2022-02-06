How are Racine County governments spending American Rescue Plan Act funds?

Better internet. A water tower. New first responder equipment. Better wages for underpaid essential workers. Vaccine gift cards. New houses. Keeping people in their houses. Fixing Wisconsin's broken unemployment system.

When the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed Congress in March 2021, the Democrats behind it (since no Republicans voted in favor of it) had hoped it could make a variety of impacts at local levels across the U.S.

In Racine County, it has been used, or will be used, in a lot of different ways.

How much? Here’s how much each of Racine County’s local governments are to receive in American Rescue Plan Act funds: City of Racine: $46,978,588

$46,978,588 Racine County: $38,073,310

$38,073,310 Mount Pleasant: $2,834,633.80

$2,834,633.80 Caledonia: $2,645,707.06

$2,645,707.06 Burlington (city): $1,149,260.73

$1,149,260.73 Norway: $853,676.73

$853,676.73 Sturtevant: $696,255.23

$696,255.23 Burlington (town): $686,939.72

$686,939.72 Waterford (town): $681,496.96

$681,496.96 Waterford (village): $582,166.50

$582,166.50 Union Grove: $534,960.98

$534,960.98 Dover: $447,981.41

$447,981.41 Raymond: $414,801.48

$414,801.48 Rochester: $404,753.30

$404,753.30 Yorkville: $327,612.58

$327,612.58 Wind Point: $177,413.20

$177,413.20 Elmwood Park: $51,601.60

$51,601.60 North Bay: $24,492.44

Wages

Jail guards in Racine had been among the worst paid in southeastern Wisconsin, at $21.50 per hour, a factor in the jail had a correctional officer turnover rate above 100% over a two-year span.

Using ARPA funds last summer, the county boosted their wages to $29 per hour, the best in the area.

That came coupled with raises for more than 100 other essential county employees. They included 911 dispatch operators, juvenile detention workers, mental health crisis workers, highway department machine operators and mechanics.

The total estimated cost of the raises is about $17 million over the next four years.

Caledonia: A water tower

In Caledonia, where village leaders have continued trying to expand the tax base by attracting businesses to the Interstate 94 corridor, a new water tower will likely be paid for using the village's entire ARPA grant: About $2.645 million.

That water tower is to be built on the DeBack Farms Business Park property.

Rural high-speed internet

There has been slow-moving progress toward providing high-quality, reliable, high-speed internet access to the western side of the county for years. ARPA expedited that.

About 2,000 customers in Yorkville, Rochester and Union Grove are going to get fiber connectivity. The Village of Rochester kicked in more than $100,000 of its nearly $400,000 to support the project.

Nearly 1,000 more in Kenosha County are to receive the same benefit by the end of 2024 in a project that will cost around $9 million.

That comes out of an ARPA-funded, $100 million state effort to expand internet access, especially in rural areas.

“Expanding internet access to all parts of Racine and Kenosha county has been a priority for several years. High-speed internet has become like electricity,” state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said after the plan was approved. “In order to function effectively, having quality internet is key. This was made evident by COVID last year. Whether people were working from home or learning virtually, quality internet was required to be productive.”

Unemployment

The problems with Wisconsin's unemployment aid system were exacerbated and highlighted in spring 2020 following mass layoffs that coincided with the pandemic arriving in the U.S.

Thousands of Wisconsinites waited hours and sometimes days on hold as the state's outdated computer system and phone lines delayed the release of needed funds.

Months of infighting between Democrats and Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature, and Gov. Tony Evers, led to no state money being allocated to update the system.

In September, Evers announced that $80 million in ARPA funds would be devoted to the update.

That's one of several significant ARPA-funded projects that Evers has ordered; the Republican-majority Legislature has repeatedly tried to give itself power over how the federal funding is distributed, but it has not been successful because of the governor's veto power.

Others include Evers-ordered ARPA distributions include $47 million for community mental health projects, $350 million for care for the elderly and those with disabilities, $110 million to additionally support school districts and a $142 million distribution to provide relief to the state's decimated tourism industry.

City of Racine

Urban areas with high concentrations of poverty, such as Racine, received far more in ARPA funding than their neighbors under the federal plan.

The villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant combined received about $5.48 million; their combined population is approximately 52,050.

Racine, with a population of about 77,000, received about $97 million. That's less than 5% above what Madison received, even though the state capital's population is about 250,000.

Among the projects being undertaken are the construction of five new homes on vacant lots, $1.25 million being allocated to replace two pumpers for the Racine Fire Department, and another $28.5 million in a variety of efforts in increase opportunities for Racinians: student loans and scholarships, hiring area youths for neighborhood improvement jobs, supporting the construction of a new health clinic and community center in the Lincoln-King neighborhood, and offering free financial counseling to residents.

In October, in his 2022 budget address, Mayor Cory Mason said that ARPA, and President Joe Biden's leadership in getting it done, prevented another round of "draconian" cuts to benefits for city employees.

