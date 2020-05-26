How are Racine area music venues responding to reopening?

RACINE COUNTY — As bars and restaurants try to balance service and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many are still working through the details of what this summer will look like, particularly around live music.
The great outdoors
Outdoor venues or venues that can move their live music outdoors may see a boon this summer.
Ray Stibeck, owner of Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, said he will host live music this summer but “it’s going to look different.”
Stibeck is planning on taking advantage of his large outdoor patio, where he said there’s plenty of space for social distancing. Live acoustic performances on Wednesdays and Sundays are scheduled to start up the first week of June.
The live bluegrass performances are still on hold for at least another month, since those shows tend to draw older patrons.
Tammy Graceffa from Hiawatha Bar and Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, said she doesn’t normally plan a lot of music events because “due to all the festivals and such, (there’s) too much competition and choices for patrons.”
But due to the pandemic many festivals and events, even those that take place outdoors, have been cancelled, postponed or will not include live music. Last week the Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., announced that Italian Fest, which had been scheduled for late July, has been canceled.
St. Hagop Apostolic Church, 6200 Northwestern Ave., announced the Armenian Madagh Picnic would be postponed until Aug. 30 and would only serve Madagh and Bulghur pilaf as curbside take-out.
Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corp., said DRC still planned to hold Music on Monuments on Fridays and Saturday Sounds at Monument Square, but not until Aug. 1.
To fill the gap, Hiawatha’s Graceffa plans to host live music on the patio on weekends in the afternoons and possibly in the evenings.
“My reasoning for this is I believe people will feel safer and more social-distance compliant by being outdoors,” Graceffa said via email. “Groups can sit outside and enjoy live music and still maintain the desired 6 feet apart and socialize. I’m excited to get this going.”
One feature of the live music scene that will probably be missing this summer is touring bands. Stibeck said he’s heard from bands, their managers and agencies that with different states, counties and municipalities operating under different rules and timelines, they are not foreseeing tours starting up until this fall or next year.
“It’s too early and there are too many unknowns,” said Stibeck. “They don’t want to put all this money and effort into planning and scheduling and have it be canceled.”
This summer’s music scene will look different, but there will still be open-air venues with cold drinks, hot food and live music.
