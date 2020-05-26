How are Racine area music venues responding to reopening?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — As bars and restaurants try to balance service and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many are still working through the details of what this summer will look like, particularly around live music.

The great outdoors

Outdoor venues or venues that can move their live music outdoors may see a boon this summer.

Ray Stibeck, owner of Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, said he will host live music this summer but “it’s going to look different.”

Stibeck is planning on taking advantage of his large outdoor patio, where he said there’s plenty of space for social distancing. Live acoustic performances on Wednesdays and Sundays are scheduled to start up the first week of June.

The live bluegrass performances are still on hold for at least another month, since those shows tend to draw older patrons.

Tammy Graceffa from Hiawatha Bar and Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, said she doesn’t normally plan a lot of music events because “due to all the festivals and such, (there’s) too much competition and choices for patrons.”