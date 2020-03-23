How are local churches handling the COVID-19 shutdown? With Facebook Live and podcasts of course.

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a lot of tough questions for churches.
For one, nobody is supposed to be within six feet of anyone else right now. It’s tough to fill pews with that kind of distancing.
On Sunday at Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31, Pastor Mike Matheson gave a sermon to an empty sanctuary. The seats were empty, but he spoke anyway, with his sermon being delivered to worshippers watching on Facebook Live.
“At times like these first and foremost, what we need are anchors for the soul: The Lord is our refuge and strength. While we may feel like we are surrounded by uncertainty, we have a sure and steady anchor in Him,” Matheson wrote when he announced that all Grace Church activities were canceled until at least April 4. “During this time, the Grace Church staff will be working on creative ways we can find connection together as a local church during this period of social distancing.”
COVID-19 also poses a monetary tribulation for places of worship.
Father Ricardo Martin, the pastor at Sacred Heart Parish, 2201 Northwestern Ave., Racine, said that only 25% of his church’s donation income is done electronically, with most of the rest coming from donations given during masses.
“We are worried about the income of the parish,” Martin said. “We’re still trying to help people … and we also have a staff to support.”
Matheson shared the same concern. In a Facebook post, he wrote: “I know that many of you just like the physical act of bringing your offerings to the church in order to give as an act of worship during our worship gathering. As that is not a possibility during this season, we want to ask you to give online, at least as long as we are not able to worship together in person.”
Sacred Heart plans to continue celebrating mass at 10 a.m. Sundays throughout the COVID-19 outbreak — it will be livestreaming Mass on Facebook, but as at Grace Church no parishioners will be present.
Last week, Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki suspended the public celebration of Mass throughout the Milwaukee archdiocese through April 3.
“This is a big decision and I don’t make it lightly. As Catholics, the Eucharist is the source and summit of our lives. In times of public crisis, people naturally turn to the Church for spiritual direction, and we need to continue to do whatever we can to support people through prayer. However, taking precautionary measures is a prudent course of action,” Listecki said in a letter to parishioners.
No fish for FridaysCOVID-19 also ruined a yearly tradition for Catholic churches: Friday fish fries during Lent.
Listecki’s letter to parishioners stated: “All non-essential Parish gatherings should be postponed, including fish fries.”
Although fish fries can be an effective fundraiser, Martin doesn’t think the lost income will set back his parish much.
“My church doesn’t depend on the fish fry,” he said. “It was mainly to do something for the community.”