How are local churches handling the COVID-19 shutdown? With Facebook Live and podcasts of course.

“We are worried about the income of the parish,” Martin said. “We’re still trying to help people … and we also have a staff to support.”

Matheson shared the same concern. In a Facebook post, he wrote: “I know that many of you just like the physical act of bringing your offerings to the church in order to give as an act of worship during our worship gathering. As that is not a possibility during this season, we want to ask you to give online, at least as long as we are not able to worship together in person.”

Sacred Heart plans to continue celebrating mass at 10 a.m. Sundays throughout the COVID-19 outbreak — it will be livestreaming Mass on Facebook, but as at Grace Church no parishioners will be present.

Last week, Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki suspended the public celebration of Mass throughout the Milwaukee archdiocese through April 3.