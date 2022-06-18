How are eastern Racine County governments spending American Rescue Plan Act funds?

A year and three months after it was announced, some eastern Racine County municipalities have decided how to spend their allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funding. Others still aren’t sure.

The American Rescue Plan Act was the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress, at the urging of the Biden administration, in March 2021.

The municipalities that have already decided on ways to spend the money have come up with a variety of different purchases: a water tower in Caledonia, a village park, a sanitary sewer project, a camera security system and a portable camera trailer, to name a few.

The clock is ticking, but no alarms will be going off any time soon. Communities have until the end of 2024 to spend their ARPA allotments.

How much? Here’s estimates of how much each of Racine County’s local governments are receiving in American Rescue Plan Act funds: City of Racine: $46,978,588

$46,978,588 Racine County: $38,073,310

$38,073,310 Mount Pleasant: $2,834,633.80

$2,834,633.80 Caledonia: $2,645,707.06

$2,645,707.06 Burlington (city): $1,149,260.73

(city): $1,149,260.73 Norway: $853,676.73

$853,676.73 Sturtevant: $696,255.23

$696,255.23 Burlington (town): $686,939.72

$686,939.72 Waterford (town): $681,496.96

$681,496.96 Waterford (village): $582,166.50

$582,166.50 Union Grove: $534,960.98

$534,960.98 Dover: $447,981.41

$447,981.41 Raymond: $414,801.48

$414,801.48 Rochester: $404,753.30

$404,753.30 Yorkville: $327,612.58

$327,612.58 Wind Point: $177,413.20

$177,413.20 Elmwood Park: $51,601.60

$51,601.60 North Bay: $24,492.44

Caledonia

Caledonia is putting all of its $2.645 million toward a new water tower on a portion of the DeBack Farms Business Park property.

At its meeting Dec. 20, the Village Board authorized its Tax Increment District No. 4 water improvements project to be partially funded with ARPA grant dollars.

The Village of Caledonia previously identified the need to construct an elevated storage tank/water tower in the TID No. 4 area along Adams Road. The municipality in May 2021 secured a site for the water tower along Adams Road where it will benefit the TID no. 4 area.

Village staff is in the process of designing the project, reported Village Administrator Kathy Kasper in an email this week.

One of the authorized uses for APRA funding per the federal guidance is water infrastructure. The estimated total cost of the project is $3.75 million.

The water tower is to provide and maintain adequate water supply and water pressure for fire suppression systems of the water utility users in the vicinity.

Elmwood Park

Village Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Christophe Jenkins said Elmwood Park’s approximate $51,600 ARPA funds are serving two functions:

Making up for lost Taylor Complex rental revenues from the COVID-19 pandemic, and Going toward creating a new village park, which has yet to be named.

The funds have not been officially assigned yet, but ARPA funds have been in talks within the village since January.

“During the pandemic, leasees couldn’t make appointments for hall and gym rentals,” Jenkins said. “It’s nice to see that now we can reimburse ourselves from those lost revenues.”

Mount Pleasant

The Village of Mount Pleasant initially discussed its approximate $2.83 million ARPA funds in March 2021 at its Committee of the Whole meeting and then took action in the 2022 budget.

The village will be using the funds to jumpstart a joint project with the City of Racine Wastewater Utility to alleviate basement backups.

The total project costs are $17 million for both municipalities. The Village of Mount Pleasant’s portion of the total is $13 million.

Mount Pleasant will be using the $2.83 million in ARPA funds for this project. The remaining amount is expected to be funded by a Clean Water Fund Loan, said Village Administrator Maureen Murphy in an email.

North Bay

The village utilized the entire allotment of almost $24,500 to repair a 6-inch Cast Iron Relay Sanitary Sewer with 6-inch PVC, and to remove and replace a 2-inch copper water main.

The project began on Nov. 29, 2021 and was completed on Dec. 2, 2021. The total project cost was $24,950.

North Bay received the initial ARPA fund chunk of $12,246 in June 2021. The second chunk of $12,246 is scheduled in the next week or two, reported North Bay Treasurer Robert O’Brien.

Racine

By the end of 2021, the City of Racine had allocated nearly all of its $46.2 million, which was spent on things like scholarships for adult residents, improving the city’s housing stock and new Racine Fire Department pumpers.

Only about $800,000 remains.

Sturtevant

The village has already expended some of its nearly $696,300 on a new camera security system for its train depot and a new portable camera trailer for its Police Department.

Future expenditures are yet to be determined.

The item “ARPA Funds” has been placed on recent Sturtevant Village Board agendas as placeholders, said Village Administrator and Treasurer Amanda Gain.

“Sturtevant has decided to wait until all funds are fully distributed to ensure the full amount anticipated will be received,” Gain said in an email.

The village’s finance committee is expected to meet to prioritize additional projects and usages.

Wind Point

Wind Point is receiving approximately $177,400, but its Village Board has yet to determine how to spend it. No formal discussions have taken place and no ideas have been presented yet.

Village Administrator and Clerk-Treasurer Brian Graziano said ARPA spending options will be discussed during budget hearings later this summer.

“We’re still seeing what our options are,” Graziano said. “We’re seeing where it might be needed, where we could use it.”

