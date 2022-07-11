How an armed robbery led to a thriving anti-violence effort in Racine

RACINE — They took all of his stuff, and they almost took his life.

"We should kill you," one of the two men pointing guns at Isaiah Lambert’s head in the subzero temperatures told Lambert, he recalled.

They had just taken his shoes, money, cellphone and were in the process of stealing his car in February 2021. With his life in the hands of two criminals and scared for his life, Lambert ended up running, praying neither would pull the trigger and end his life before his 19th birthday.

He ran barefoot for about a mile along Washington Avenue, from West Boulevard to the Wendy’s restaurant near Highway 31. From there, he made it home, still shaken. He dipped his hands and feet in hot water — which he later learned was a bad way to treat frostbite — but came out intact and unhurt. A doctor later told him he was lucky to still have all of his fingers and toes.

In response, Lambert didn't try to track down the thieves. He didn’t seek revenge or to get his stuff back. He said he still doesn't know either of the robbers’ names or if they are still alive or dead, free or incarcerated.

“I took the loss,” said Lambert, who goes by the name "Lul Icey" when he makes music.

“A lot of people who went through what he did would have retaliated,” said TJ Poisl, a close confidant of Lambert’s and co-lead pastor of Soul Revival Church.

Within the seven months surrounding the robbery, from November 2020-May 2021, two other young men Lambert knew — Marcus "Earl" Caldwell Jr. and Dontrell Bush — were killed with guns.

Two other young men, Khalil Buckley and Joshua D. Daniel Jr., have been charged for each of the killings; Buckley has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and Daniel has a jury trial scheduled for January.

“Some of my peers and people I know … weren’t as fortunate when they were faced with a gun,” Lambert said. “That motivated me to try to save the next people. Maybe that’s why I was given that second chance.”

Lambert has taken that second chance and run with it — or, should we say, dribbled with it. After Caldwell was shot May 7, 2021, Lambert made a Facebook post, gauging if the community would be interested in an anti-violence basketball league: the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association.

The first season tipped off last summer, with the winning squad taking home $2,000.

The second season tipped off on Sunday with the same goal as the first: to convince Racine to put the guns down.

This year, as part of the violence prevention mindset, the $5,000 purse is to be paid in the form of educational scholarships.

After Sunday’s first games, Lambert said, “It was great. Brought the city out. Everybody made it home safe. That was the biggest hope.”

The league “is something positive that wasn’t going on,” Poisl said, of the importance to offer organized alternatives to violent walks of life.