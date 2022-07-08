How a Racine County couple went from rosebush amateurs to champions

After a four-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine Garden Center is putting together its biannual Summer Magic Garden Tour (racinegardenclub.org/summer-magic-garden-tour1.html). A Union Grove area farm, two Mount Pleasant gardens and a Racine yard were chosen to have their organic artistry featured in self-guided walking tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 "at the door" of each garden.

"What is fun and interesting about working with the tour garden owners is to see them blossom as they take care and pride in preparing for the big day. They change, embellish and/or enhance their already beautiful and unique gardens,” wrote Carolyn Seeger, co-chair for the 2022 Summer Magic Garden Tour, in an email. “We see these special people put their whole selves into their work for this event. We couldn't do the tour without people like them who are willing to share their passion for gardening with the members of the Racine Garden Club and the Summer Magic Garden Tour attendees."

Rose champions

Location: Pipers Grove Farm, 613 51st Drive.

Gardeners: Carrie and Joe Bergs.

YORKVILLE — Carrie and Joe Bergs didn't know anything about roses.

Already experienced gardeners, their Union Grove farm-garden was featured in the 2008 Summer Magic Garden Tour.

After that, Joe told Carrie they should get into rose growing. Carrie was hesitant at first. Neither of them knew the first thing about roses. It wasn't until the two saw a flyer on rose growing during a trip to Milaeger's that they decided to give it a shot.

Fast forward a decade, and the Bergs have a garden with more than 350 rosebushes and have won multiple competitions, including 2019’s Governor's Trophy for Best Rose at the Wisconsin State Fair.

The rose garden is only one of the features of Pipers Grove Farm. Since the couple first bought the farm in 1989, they have tended to the many features of the garden and have made additions to the old house, those additions being highlighted in Better Homes and Gardens magazine in 1996. The property and home were originally owned by the Skewes family. The Bergs are the fourth owners of the property.

The original name given to the farm by the Skewes Family, Chibarlys, is Cornish for “house across the meadow.”

The biggest, and possibly oldest, feature of the farm is a sugar maple that is estimated to have been planted sometime in the 1840s, still standing tall almost 180 years later.

No plant in Pipers Grove goes unloved. The Bergs have a resurrection garden along the edge of their property that quickly became a full feature garden.

Some of the notable features of Pipers Grove include a white rose garden in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, including a plaque by the Society of the Honor Guard. One of the Bergs sons, Teddy, served in the United States Air Force for six years.

Before his days in the Air Force, Teddy planted a pine tree seed in the yard in the spring of 1995. Today, that tree stands among the many on the farm. Carrie says that it reminds her of a tree that would be found in a forest beloved by hobbits in Middle-Earth, the mythical land where "The Lord of the Rings" is set.

The Bergs put more effort into their farm than most could even imagine putting into a garden, but it does not feel like work for them.

"Everybody says: 'Oh, it's so much work, it's so much work,' but when you love something and you're really passionate about it, it's not work," Carrie said, "I mean, this is our hobby, I don't know what else we would be doing if we weren't gardening in the summer time. You have all winter to do things in Wisconsin, so we just like to take advantage of the time."

Carrie hopes that the Skewes family, especially the patriarch of the family, Thomas, is looking down and admiring the work she and Joe have put into the place, and that one day they can look down and see someone put in as much work as they did to maintain the garden.