How a Horlick grad went from reading Teen Vogue to having her work featured in it

RACINE — Kelly Witte’s favorite magazine while attending Horlick High School was Teen Vogue.

It showed her the glamorous side of fashion.

“You’d never see anyone around here wearing clothes like in the magazine,” the Caledonia native said. “You don’t see people in Horlick walking down the halls in the strangest outfits. If I had worn something like that, people would’ve thought I was really weird.”

About a decade later, she was featured in Teen Vogue. But not for her fashion — for her artwork. The piece featured was entitled “Our Bodies Our Choice” and depicts a woman’s uterus. It was on display at the Angry Women Exhibit in a New York gallery. Having an image of that work published in the magazine made things full circle for her, she said.

The 2010 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside works primarily with painting and printmaking techniques. She creates bold and vividly colored pieces influenced by pop art, surrealism and retro imagery. Witte was recently selected as the Racine Art Museum 2022 Emerging Artist.

Four $3,000 Artist Fellowships and one $1,500 Emerging Artist Award are presented, which may be used for any expenses that will assist in the development of new work and advance their artistic careers, i.e. equipment and supply purchases, studio rental or travel. The recipients were selected based on quality of artwork submitted.

All five recipients will be featured in solo exhibitions presented at RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. A full-color exhibition catalogue will be printed to accompany the RAM Artist Fellowship and Emerging Artist Exhibition 2023, Aug. 30-Dec. 2, 2023.

RAM Curator of Exhibitions Lena Vigna said the jurors recognized and responded to Witte’s “singular aesthetic,” appreciating her dynamic, “arresting use of color” and commitment to exploring issues related to femininity and representation.

“Her clarity of vision was remarked upon — important within her recognition as an Emerging Artist winner,” Vigna said in a statement.

Very vintage

Witte, 33, grew up in the 1990s in a 1963 ranch-style home in Caledonia that was furnished with its original fixtures and decor.

Instead of watching Saturday morning cartoons as a child, she enjoyed classic sitcoms. “I Love Lucy.” “Leave it to Beaver.” “Father Knows Best.” “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

She enjoyed rummaging through her mother’s collection of vinyl records and admiring the album cover art, and developed a nostalgia for a pop culture she was never able to experience first-hand.

Through her artwork, she’s able to highlight her love of all things vintage.

Her art series “Decade Daydreaming” is a celebration of her interest in vintage clothing, hairstyles, decor and sitcoms.

“I feel like I’m old school,” she said.

She strives to create over-the-top and whimsically feminine mixed media works that are “visually dense with a nostalgic flair.”

She pairs decorative patterns with sweet hues to create kitschy compositions, she said. She uses a combination of linocut prints, silkscreen prints, watercolor paint and transparent acrylic inks to depict women adorned in styles of yesteryear.

As she continues to develop her “Decade Daydreaming” series, she intends to further refine her printmaking skills and explore the use of flamboyant embellishments such as glitter, faux pearls and rhinestones to construct multi-layer collages.

Current work

“I was very excited,” Witte said of the moment she found out she was chosen as an Emerging Artist, the first time she’s been picked for any kind of fellowship. “I read it a few times, thinking: Wow, did this really happen?”

Some of the past winners were Witte’s high school and college instructors.

“To be right up there with my mentors means a lot,” Witte said.

In the fellowship, as Emerging Artist, she plans on keeping up with her “Decade Daydream” series, exploring more vintage fashion and hairstyles and creating more mixed media.

She plans to take a maximalist approach, making for very bright and whimsical pieces. She’s still in the planning process.

Witte creates handmade broaches and sells them at ArtWorks Kenosha, 4513 Sheridan Road.

She plans to continue making these; she swaps out items quarterly. They’re hand beaded and embellished, which makes for a labor-intensive project, but she said she enjoys it immensely.

She’s also always pursuing other exhibition opportunities and is currently doing a collaborative sponsorship with a startup art supply company on Instagram.

Starting in art

Witte said art is something she always enjoyed, ever since she was small. Her mother encouraged her and bought her art supplies to nurture her creativity.

“I liked making messes,” she said. “I enjoyed the hands-on aspect of printmaking and painting murals, immersing myself and being messy. I just love the idea of making a mess and seeing what happens.”

Besides reading fashion magazines, it was at Horlick that Witte was able to sign up for as many art classes as she could take, including AP (advanced placement) art classes. She graduated from Horlick in 2006.

“That really got me going, and looking at pursuing art in college,” Witte said. “I could start to see art was a career path that you can take.”

Witte said she did well in academic classes, but art was always the clear way to go.

Her inspiration for her artwork comes from researching former fashions, sometimes looking through library books and sometimes going through old family photos.

She’s pulled hairstyles, home decor, starburst shapes, leopard print, polka dots and color swatches and incorporated them into her work.

“It’s really interesting to see how fashion has evolved,” Witte said. “What’s old is new again. It’s interesting to see how things cycle.”

A busy artist

She’s participated in the Downtown Racine Corporation’s public art event every year since 2004.

“I feel like I’ve grown up with it, I was still a 15 year old kid when I started,” Witte said. “I was just a high school kid who loved art, I was really honored.”

During the last five years or so, she’s completed five murals in Kenosha, one of them being on the Kenosha North Pier Lighthouse.

Besides southeastern Wisconsin, she’s also exhibited nationally in Chicago, New York City, Indianapolis, Dallas, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Oakland. Internationally, she’s exhibited in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Venlo, The Netherlands; Kista, Sweden; Wroclaw, Poland and Castlemaine, Australia.

“My artwork has definitely traveled more than I have,” she said, laughing.

Besides Teen Vogue, her artwork has been featured in publications such as Huffington Post and The Columbia Chronicle.

"I've worked really hard," she said. "I feel very fortunate that I can keep pursuing what I love doing."

